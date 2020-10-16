Phuket to host Cabinet meeting to review proposals for reviving local economy | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket to host Cabinet meeting to review proposals for reviving local economy
Government officials are to hold a Cabinet meeting in Phuket on November 2 and 3, when they will meet with local authorities and business owners to hear their suggestions on re-igniting the province’s decimated economy. Phuket has been hit particularly hard by the country’s borders being shut since late March, with the absence of international tourists dealing a hammer blow that some say will be felt for years to come.
The Bangkok Post reports that, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the province would generate over 400 billion baht in tourism revenue each year. Now, data from the Phuket Area Revenue Office shows that, between January and August, year on year tax revenue from the province has plummeted by over 46%.
In preparation for the November meeting with central government officials, Governor Narong Woonsiew has met with local business leaders. Narong says Phuket is currently completely reliant on domestic tourism, with the local economy devastated by the fallout from Covid-19 and the loss of internationals tourists. He says the government understands the difficulties being faced by the province and has chosen to have a Cabinet meeting there for that reason. He adds that he would like Bangkok officials to ask state agencies to hold meetings and conferences in Phuket, as one way of helping the local economy.
“Phuket is grateful that it is the Cabinet’s venue of choice. This gives us hope for economic recovery. We have experienced many economic hardships before, and we are discussing what to propose as immediate and long-term solutions to the Cabinet.”
Phuket is still hoping to welcome its first international tourists in over 6 months, under the new Special Tourist Visa scheme. The programme was officially launched on October 1, however, nobody seems sure when the first lot of foreign visitors availing of the visa are set to arrive. The much-talked about arrival of between 120 and 150 Chinese visitors, which was supposed to take place this month, turned out to be all for nothing, when it was revealed not a single Chinese national applied for the STV.
Nevertheless, Governor Narong says he expects the province to re-open for international tourism from October 25. That’s just over a week away. He adds that he would like PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to test Phuket’s readiness for managing STV arrivals, by undergoing all the procedures the province has put in place. He says the role-play could be filmed and used to increase tourists’ confidence that Phuket is well-equipped to prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 on the island.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post

10 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, only 1 reported symptoms
10 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine from those travelling from 6 different countries, tallying up Thailand’s total number of reported cases to 3,665, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The cases were found in people arriving to Thailand from Myanmar, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Italy, Lebanon and the Netherlands. Only 1 patient reported symptoms.
- A 33 year old Syrian doctor travelling from Lebanon tested positive for Covid-19, reporting symptoms of a fever, cough and loss of smell. He was on the same flight from Dubai as 3 other previously confirmed cases. He arrived on October 9 and tested positive 3 days later.
- 3 men travelling from Yangon, Myanmar tested positive for Covid-19. 2 of the men are chefs, 41 and 52 years old, and the other is a 58 year old hotel worker. They arrived on October 9 and tested positive 4 days later.
- 3 army engineers travelling from South Sudan, ages 33, 46, and 53, tested positive of Covid-19 on Monday upon arrival.
- A 27 year old Thai woman travelling from the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 10 and tested positive 3 days later.
- A 66 year old Thai man travelling from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival on Monday.
- A 31 year old Thai woman who travelled from Italy, but had a connecting flight in the Netherlands, tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 10 and tested positive 3 days later.
Out of the 3,665 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 3,463 have recovered and 59 people have died. 143 people are being treated in the hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Residents in border areas accuse officials of lax control over Burmese drivers
Residents in the Mae Sot district of Tak province, bordering Myanmar, have criticised what they see as lax checking of Burmese truck drivers arriving from the Covid-hit neighbour next door. Concerned residents are calling for the Friendship Bridge to be temporarily closed in light of a surge in virus cases in Myanmar. The bridge, which spans the Moei River, connects Mae Sot with the Burmese city of Myawaddy.
Mae Sot residents gathered at a checkpoint at the bridge, with protest leaders giving speeches that accused officials of being too relaxed in the control of vehicles arriving from Myanmar. One accusation levied against the authorities is that they had allowed some drivers to enter densely-populated areas, such as fresh markets.
Anxiety is high in the border area, after 3 Burmese truck drivers tested positive for Covid-19, with officials subsequently having to deploy mobile units to test nearly 10,000 Thais and resident Burmese. It’s understood everyone tested so far has come up negative for the virus, but the development has done little to ease the worries of those living in the area.
Thai PBS World reports that the deputy governor of Tak province, Somchai Kitcharoenroongrote, held a 2-hour discussion with protesting residents. From those talks, it was agreed the Friendship Bridge will remain open, but Burmese truck drivers crossing from Myanmar will not be permitted to enter Mae Sot town.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World

9 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all asymptomatic
9 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine in the past 24 hours. All were reported as asymptomatic and from those travelling back from India, Japan, South Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Thailand now reports a total of 3,652 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 59 deaths. 3,457 people have recovered and 136 people are being treated in hospitals. Here’s some more details about the cases announced today…
- 3 army engineers from South Sudan, ages 27, 35 and 36, tested positive for Covid-19. They arrived on Monday and were quarantined in Chon Buri when they tested positive for the virus. They were admitted to the Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok.
- 3 people travelling from the United Arab Emirates tested positive for Covid-19. 2 were Thai women, a 26 year old flight attendant and a 39 year old masseuse, who returned to Thailand last Friday and tested positive for the virus 3 days after their arrival. They were quarantined and treated in Chon Buri. The other case from the UAE is a 31 year old American boxing coach who arrived last Friday and tested positive for the virus 3 days later. He was quarantined and treated in Bangkok.
- 2 people travelling from India tested positive for Covid-19. The Indian women, 25 and 55 years old, have family in Thailand. They arrived on September 30 and tested positive 12 days later. They were quarantined and treated in Bangkok.
- A 50 year old Thai woman travelling from Japan tested positive for Covid-19. She arrived on October 7 and tested positive 3 days later. She was quarantined and treated in Chon Buri.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Catch up with the latest daily "Thailand News Today" here on The Thaiger.

Sam
October 16, 2020 at 9:17 am
.
Can’t do anything to revive economy with borders closed. It’s a dead
a island