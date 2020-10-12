No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry | The Thaiger

Visa
No one in Guangzhou applied for the Special Tourist Visa, Foreign Ministry
Not a single person from Guangzhou, China, actually applied for the new Special Tourist Visa. That’s the sad and bizarre truth, according to Thai media outlet Siamrath. Around 120 to 150 tourists had “planned” to arrive in Phuket on October 8 from Guangzhou, China, but “administrative issues” claimed to be the reason for the delayed flight.
Those problems with administration now appear to be problems with coming up with an excuse.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand apparently released a list of Chinese tourists which “caused the confusion”. The prospective tourists had just signed up indicating their “interest” in the new visa scheme, but never actually went through the process of applying for the visa or were ever actually coming to Phuket, Siamrath reports.
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natthaphanu Noppakhun told Thai reporters that no one in Guangzhou had actually applied for the special tourist visa.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said in an earlier report that the flight delay was due to issues in the process for applying and issuing the Special Tourists Visas, clearly a massive mis-speaking of the actual situation.
Plans to bring the Chinese tourists to Phuket have been “sketchy”, to say the least, up until the day they were supposed to arrive with some sources saying they would arrive, and some saying they wouldn’t. Both the Phuket governor and the National Security Council secretary general even claimed the postponement was done to help ease Covid-19 fears for Thai tourists planning on travelling to Phuket for the annual Vegetarian Festival later this month.
If the Foreign Ministry spokesperson and the SiamRath reporting is accurate, then senior Thai officials have been complicit in passing on misleading and false information.
A number of luxury resorts in Phuket have become alternative state quarantine facilities and Covid-19 mobile testing trucks were sent out to the Phuket International Airport, intended to test the foreign tourists when they arrive. The Phuket Tourism Association president told Reuters in an earlier report that “Phuket is ready, but we need clarity. Where are they from? How many? And where will they stay?”
Thailand
Soi Dog Foundation co-founder John Dalley honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Thailand’s Soi Dog Foundation co-founder John Dalley has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List and been awarded an MBE, the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, for his animal welfare efforts in south east Asia.
John Dalley, from Leeds, UK, was named alongside celebrities, volunteers, medical staff and key workers in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List. When asked for a comment, John expressed that the award was really a recognition of the work done by thousands of volunteers and supporters that have kept the foundation alive for the past 17 years.
One such supporter was John’s late wife Gill, whom he wishes was able to share in the award. Gill, also co-founded the organisation, and received many awards for her work during her lifetime. One notable achievement by Gill was being honoured with Asian of the Year in the Channel News Asia annual awards-a first for a non-Asian by birth to receive such an honour.
John and Gill founded the Soi Dog (soi=street in Thai language) Foundation in 2003 when they retired in Phuket, where the organisation has since flourished into an epicentre for sterilising and treating dogs – more than any other organisation in the world. Fellow retiree Margot Homburg also co-founded the organisation which is expected to see half a million animals sterilised and vaccinated since its commencement by this December, a feat that has recently been quite tremendous due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: John and Gill Dalley, co-founders of Soi Dog Foundation. Gill died in February 2017.
Soi Dog’s Phuket shelter in Mai Khao has been hit hard by overcrowding this year as owners, affected by the pandemic, could no longer afford to take care of their animals. However, instead of closing its doors, the Foundation constructed new dog enclosures and purchased additional land. Such tenacity in times like this show the strength of the founders as it hasn’t been their first go with hard times.
Gill’s untimely passing in 2017 came after continuing her work with the foundation, despite losing her legs over 15 years ago. Since then, the foundation has fought Thai smugglers who engaged in selling hundreds of thousands of dogs to Vietnam’s meat markets and have pushed to strengthen the Animal Welfare Act, which the foundation helped to introduce in 2014. Dalley says education, legislation and large-scale sterilisation is the best way to help street dogs in the future.
With those goals in mind, the Soi Dog Foundation is opening a brand-new education centre which focuses on educating the next generation in respect for both stray and domestic animals. John says it will continue its mission to improve the welfare of dogs and cats in Asia, to create a society without homeless animals and to end animal cruelty.
Phuket
Phuket Airport to see surge in domestic passengers during Vegetarian Festival
The director of Phuket Airport says at least 15,000 domestic passengers per day are expected during the upcoming Vegetarian Festival. Thani Chuangchu says the event, which runs from October 16 to 25, will see an increase in domestic traffic at the airport, which normally receives around 13,000 domestic travellers per day during holidays and long weekends.
During the week, Phuket airport normally deals with up to 70 domestic flights a day. At weekends and during long holidays, this increases to around 80 flights a day. However, Thani says that during the Vegetarian Festival, the airport is expecting to handle around 90 domestic flights a day.
The Vegetarian Festival is expected to generate around 200 million baht for Phuket’s shattered economy. The province has been devastated by the fall-out from Covid-19, with countless businesses shuttered, some for good, and tourist hotspots, such as Patong and Karon, now resembling ghost towns. Thani says there has been a 60,000 reduction in the number of flights arriving and departing Phuket airport since the start of the pandemic. Compared to the same period last year, this equates to a 48% reduction.
The island is shortly expected to welcome its first group of foreign tourists under the new Special Tourist Visa scheme, when 120 Chinese visitors arrive later this month. Thani says the airport is fully equipped to meet health screening requirements, with mobile testing units, lab facilities, and medical staff all in compliance with both the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
“Phuket airport is 100% ready to welcome local and foreign passengers.”
Phuket
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
After much confusion about when the group of Chinese tourists will arrive in Phuket, the secretary general of Thailand’s National Security Council confirmed that today’s flight has been deferred to October 25.
Officials decided to postpone the flight and reschedule it after Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival is finished. The annual spectacle is known to draw large crowds. The council’s secretary general Natthapon Nakpanich says waiting until the festival is over to fly in the foreigners is in the interest of Thai tourists who might be wary about travelling to Phuket because of Covid-19 fears.
The details of when, or even if, Thailand was restarting tourism, drew a lot of interest from people eager to know more information about the new Special Tourist Visa. But the drama, miscommunication and flip-flopping about arrangements on the arrival of the first charter flight under the new visa, has caused a massive loss of confidence in Thailand’s ability to kick-start its vital tourism industry.
In the past 2 days, details about the number of tourists, the preparations, confirmed flights, precise arrangements, have all been floated by various government departments. The Phuket Governor, Thai Public Health Minister, Tourist Authority of Thailand Governor and Phuket Airport officials all made contradictory statements about the issue.
The group of 150 tourists travelling from Guangzhou, China would have been the first international tourists after a 6 month ban that was in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in April. Other groups from China and Scandinavian countries on the Special Tourist Visa are expected to arrive in the next month or so.
The new long stay visa scheme, which allows a 90 day stay that can be renewed twice, adding up to 9 months, is aimed at bringing in international tourists to help boost the economy. Phuket especially has been battered by the lack of international tourists as many businesses on the island province heavily relied on the travellers for income.
SOURCE: Facebook: National News Bureau of Thailand
The first group of 150 tourists from Guangzhou of China scheduled to travel by chartered flight to Phuket International…
Posted by NNT- National News Bureau of Thailand on Thursday, 8 October 2020
patty
October 12, 2020 at 5:53 pm
What a low and pathetic act by the government. But its to be expected I guess from a bunch of useless pricks
GENEVIEVE A HAWKINS
October 12, 2020 at 7:04 pm
Hey but Chinese tourists have big money.
Tim Houston
October 12, 2020 at 6:15 pm
Amazing Thailand !!!
Ricky Cleats
October 12, 2020 at 7:28 pm
I have yet to hear exactly who sells the required medical insurance with 3,000,000 baht in coverage for the Chinese Wuhan virus, and what it costs.
Geoff
October 12, 2020 at 6:17 pm
I said it would prove to be a fiction, and so it is.
Have they reached rock bottom? TIT
James
October 12, 2020 at 10:03 pm
Geoff
Yes, I said the same during the previous articles, I said there will be no help to the local Thai economy of Phuket as the tourists do not exist.
First, there will be a delay as there was, then another and eventually, we would see there are no tourists mad enough to spend the large amount to go and sit in a hotel jail for a few weeks.
RR
October 12, 2020 at 6:21 pm
Bwuahahahahahahahahahahahahah
Fabian
October 12, 2020 at 6:26 pm
If that’s true it’s criminal… but I guess they will get away with it.
Meanwhile, people completely lose faith. Well done.
Jason
October 12, 2020 at 6:27 pm
I had expected this outcome. I had predicted it in my previous comments on “The Thaiger”.There are no surprises here. But I think it will take a lot more than this, to wake up the TAT and other Thai Government instrumentalities. Listen to the surveys…listen to the foreign tourists who comment on publications like this one. You will not waste further funds on schemes that are doomed to fail. Any scheme that doesn’t involve the cooperation of the foreign representatives of other countries that have low covid numbers is doomed to fail.
Ray
October 12, 2020 at 6:32 pm
Hope the government takes this as clue to make the quarantine much cheaper and arrange transfer flights from Europe. For example, just three full body planes will bring approximately 1000 travelers looking for a 9 month stay in LOS. Each will spent between 10k – 15k USD in that period which amounts to 9 – 13.5 million USD. I am not talking about retirees but what an average traveler on a sabbatical or digital nomads would likely spent. These people should be the governments target.
Vincent Vermeulen
October 12, 2020 at 6:36 pm
What an arrogant basters are running this country. Maybe after this fiasco they start to appreciate the few “dirty cheap” farang that are still in Thailand and contribute to cociety every day ! I still keep the bar open so around 25 people are being able to make a small living and own several condo’s.I spend money every day and what does the Thai government offer me …… Absolutely nothing. NADA.
Thomas
October 12, 2020 at 6:51 pm
You can’t make up this shit. How can they look in to the mirror each morning? Loosing face and f$$$$ing up people’s life at the same time. Amazing Thailand once more. And others want to come and not permitted. Why are they so obsessed with the Chinese?
Sojourner
October 12, 2020 at 7:26 pm
Lame!! And a massive loss of face, I’m sure. If they had told the truth in the first place they’d have been much better off. I wonder how they’ll spin this one.
Ian
October 12, 2020 at 7:29 pm
Well… there you go 🤷🤷
Remo
October 12, 2020 at 7:30 pm
Most of the long term expats are Farangs , so these flights should come from London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Milano ,New York , Zürich and Sydney.
EdwardV
October 12, 2020 at 7:43 pm
I guess the report last week from Channel Asia News wasn’t so unreliable after all. Having personally worked with tour agencies before, it’s normal for large out of the area companies to work with smaller local ones when booking long distance travel. For there to have been no reported contact with local agencies just didn’t make sense to me. For the locals to not even have heard about a group leaving was even more unbelievable. Certainly not in China where the government controls everything including who can leave the country. If this report is true, there is no way to spin it to save face. It’s been one giant lie to make it look like the government had a legitimate plan to help the tourist industry. Fact is the STV is so costly , so bureaucratic, and so restrictive as to never truly work. Thailand has no workable plan to save the high season. The economic calamity that will result is going to make the last 6 months look like a cake walk.
Mike Frenchie
October 12, 2020 at 7:47 pm
If anyone wonders what loosing face is… that’s a five stars example! lol
Xaxim
October 12, 2020 at 7:52 pm
Just open the damn borders allready !
TS
October 12, 2020 at 8:04 pm
Hey you STV organisers and ministers of ministries- don’t loose hope, keep the fiction going. Remember, you still have all those big spending Scandanavian special tourists you spoke of lined up to come (whenever you give them the order) after the massive crowds clear out from phuket vegetarian festival.
Pole
October 12, 2020 at 8:38 pm
Fake smiles, fake hospitality, fake news.
Al
October 12, 2020 at 8:55 pm
Jeez, the amount of bare faced lies and deception nowadays is practically breathtaking!
Unbelievable times as if ever before were any better, but it is now rock bottom and just drips from the tell-lie-vision and the snooze papers! 😉
Diego
October 12, 2020 at 8:58 pm
55555555555555
Toby Andrews
October 12, 2020 at 9:46 pm
Lesson learned. Do not believe TIT.
Liars, and bar stewards!
As Patty wrote, a pathetic act.
Don R
October 12, 2020 at 10:26 pm
Covid-19 could be a huge economic boom for the first SE Asian country to come to their senses and open their borders to tourists. But apparently these people want to stay poor. Somebody should explain to them that austerity will dramatically shorten their lives. It’s not inconceivable that most young people today won’t live to the age of your average Covid victim (70-80 years old)
Mel Burn
October 12, 2020 at 10:39 pm
Meets expectations. Why come to Thailand for a long stay if we want to be able to travel around Asia. Which is not possible now. And Thailand just kicked us out on September 26 – with all our money.