Human rights NGO, opposition parties, say State of Emergency infringes human rights | The Thaiger

Protests
Human rights NGO, opposition parties, say State of Emergency infringes human rights
A Thai human rights NGO has criticised the government’s decision to declare a State of Emergency in Bangkok, as political unrest escalates in the capital and around the country. iLaw says the imposition of the emergency decree gives the PM the unrestricted right to use special powers that violate citizens’ human rights. iLaw points out that the new ban on gatherings of more than 5 people contravenes the country’s constitution, which allows for peaceful gatherings. It adds that so far, around 421 people have been arrested for violating the ban.
The organisation says that the decree also allows for people to be held without a court warrant for at least 7 days, pointing out that this can be extended to 30 days in areas outside of police stations. The comments come in the wake of the arrest of prominent protest leader, and human rights lawyer, Arnon Nampa, who has been flown to Chiang Mai to face charges of sedition.
Meanwhile, 6 opposition parties are adding their voices to iLaw’s, and calling on the government to lift the State of Emergency with immediate effect. The leaders of the Pheu Thai, Move Forward, Sereeruamthai, Prachachart, Thai People Power and Puea Chat parties have issued a joint statement in which they claim there is no legal justification for the imposition of the emergency decree in the capital. They are calling for an emergency parliamentary session to resolve the ongoing conflict through diplomacy, adding that they do not support the use of violence by either side.
The criticism from iLaw and opposition politicians echoes that of human rights organisation Amnesty International, who describe the imposition of the emergency decree and the arrest of protesters as, “vague, drastic order that will lead to more people unfairly arrested, detained and prosecuted.”
A rally of thousands of protesters at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong intersection and Ratchadamri Road ended peacefully last night, but activists have vowed to return for more of the same today.
Students at Naresuan University mark 1973 uprising with candlelit vigil
As tens of thousands of protesters gathered at Government House in Bangkok yesterday, students at Naresuan University in northern Thailand were commemorating a 1973 uprising with a candlelit vigil. The October 14, 1973 popular uprising, known as the “Day of Great Sorrow” was a defining moment in Thailand’s history, ending the ruling military dictatorship of the time and changing the political system in the Kingdom.
Yesterday, over 200 students in the northern province of Phitsanulok held a candlelit vigil in memory of those who died at the uprising in the capital 47 years ago. They assembled at the Faculty of Law courtyard at Naresuan University at 6.00pm, with organisers recounting the events that occurred on the day, which ended in a bloody crackdown. Students also showed their support for the anti-government protests taking place simultaneously in Bangkok, using the 3-finger salute to express solidarity with activists in the capital.
Nation Thailand reports that the students are coordinating with other universities to hold another rally in the centre of Phitsanulok on October 25.
Politics
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
German politicians have raised questions in parliament about the status of Thailand’s Head of State as a part time resident in the state of Bavaria, after protests in Thailand have continued to make international news, drawing attention to Thailand and the Thai government’s fragile political situation.
Frithjof Schmidt, from Germany’s Green Party, has questioned the German Foreign Ministry about its position towards the protests in Thailand as well as possible EU economic sanctions against Thailand’s current government, which has drawn attention in the German parliament and the EU, including a previous boycott and cessation of some trade following the military coup in 2014.
Dr Frithjof Schmidt, Green Party
The European Union some time ago suspended negotiations on a free trade agreement with Thailand because of the junta’s behaviour. Following the announcement of elections, negotiations were resumed in order to promote this process of return to democracy.
Are you prepared to work now in this situation in the European Council to freeze these negotiations again as long as the junta continues to block the path to democracy in Thailand?
Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas
I do indeed think that this is an option that we are keeping open within the European Union. I think it is right to have a dialogue on this once again with the Thai side. We also have the opportunity because, as I believe, there is a great Thai interest in an agreement to this end, which is used as a means of exerting pressure.
The MP also alluded to the occasional presence of Thailand’s Head of State as a resident in Bavaria.
A history of freezing inter-government contracts has not been regarded as making any difference in the way Thailand’s government operates as free trade talks resumed even after Thailand returned to a ‘democracy’ in the 2019 general election, which saw the country remain under quasi-military rule with allegations of human rights violations and freedom of speech still being made by opposition groups.
And some direct quotes in the question time regarding Thailand’s monarch…
Dr Frithjof Schmidt, Green Party
“I have one more inquiry. The Thai king stays often and for a long time in Germany; he owns a villa here. That is in order. But he also conducts direct politics from Germany. Among other things, he has publicly banned his sister from running as the leading candidate for the main opposition party.
Why has the Federal Government tolerated for months this extremely unusual and, in my opinion, illegal behaviour by a foreign head of state to conduct politics from German soil?”
Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas
“We have made it clear that policy affecting the country of Thailand does not have to be taken from German soil. Also, I believe that there are many bizarre reports on what is taking place. But it is not in line with the view of the German Federal Government that – and this is different from what we had with Mr Navalny – guests in our country carry out their state business from here; we would always like to counteract this clearly.”
Politics
Progressive Movement party to recruit 32 local candidates for December local elections
The Progressive Movement (code for “the-new-Future-Forward-party”), says it will recruit 32 local candidates for the upcoming December elections. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the movement’s leader, and former Future Forward Party MP, says more provinces could be added later to the Provincial Administrative Organisation election.
The party will use the slogan “Changing Thailand starts at home” for its campaign. The Move Forward Party is the new name of the Future Forward Party after it was disbanded by the Constitutional Court on February 21 for being accused of accepting a 191 million baht “loan” from its leader, Thanathorn.
This time, however, Thanathorn says there will be no vote-buying, with candidates campaigning for support on a platform that includes mass transit projects and tourism solutions to education issues and the environment. Thanathorn is currently banned from holding any political office positions, but the Progressive Movement is the first political entity to target the local polls after the cabinet approved the PAO elections for December. On Monday, the committee will meet to set the date, which is rumoured to be Sunday, December 20, due to other dates clashing with holidays.
Meanwhile, the Democrat Party says they will meet on October 18 to choose candidates for the elections and a political group called Samut Prakan Progressive has reportedly chosen well-known singer Nantida Kaewbuasai as a PAO chief candidate in the province.
Human rights NGO, opposition parties, say State of Emergency infringes human rights
