Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use

3 monks and 2 workers test positive for drugs in surprise raid at Wat Cherng Talay

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Phuket temple has been rocked by scandal after three monks and two workers were caught using methamphetamine (meth) during a surprise drug raid.

Cherng Talay Police, acting on a formal complaint, swooped on Wat Cherng Talay in Thalang at 2pm yesterday, August 7, in a joint operation with the Phuket Provincial Office of Buddhism, Thalang district officials, public health officers, and members of the temple committee.

The action followed a complaint filed the day before by temple committee chairperson Worapong Sae Jia, who alleged that certain monks and staff were involved in illegal drug use.

Seven monks and five workers were subjected to random urine testing. Results revealed that three monks and two workers had meth in their systems.

Faced with the evidence, the three monks voluntarily disrobed on the spot and agreed to enter rehabilitation under the Narcotics Act.

The two temple workers—identified by police as 40 year old Phisit Sae Chua from Cherng Talay, and 45 year old Jiradej Saenchan from Ratchaburi—refused to undergo rehabilitation. They were arrested and charged with the illegal use of a Category 1 narcotic.

Both men were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station for processing and further legal action.

One temple committee member, who asked to stay anonymous, said the decision to involve police was made to protect the integrity of the temple.

“This is a sacred place—it should be free from drugs. The community needs to trust the people who live and work here.”

Public health officers confirmed that the monks will be transferred to a rehabilitation facility, while police continue their investigation into how the drugs were obtained, reported The Phuket News.

Meth remains one of Thailand’s most widely abused substances, with police increasingly targeting not just known hotspots but also community institutions to curb its spread.

Police say the raid should serve as a warning that no one is above the law.

“Even in places of worship, if we receive credible complaints, we will take action.”

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
