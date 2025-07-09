Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft

Three monks and four temple disciples were apprehended at a prominent temple in Prachin Buri province for drug use, following complaints of frequent thefts and Buddha statue defacement. The suspects were defrocked before legal proceedings commenced.

Police in Prachin Buri received complaints about monks and disciples at Wat Sawang Arom (Khok Hom) engaging in theft and vandalism, including decapitating Buddha statues. Allegations of drug use further eroded public trust.

Veeraphan Dee-on, the governor of Prachin Buri, instructed the provincial administrative office to investigate and take strict legal action if the complaints were substantiated.

Yesterday, July 8, Apirak Chaiyamangkon, a provincial protection officer, collaborated with the Prachin Buri Territorial Defence Volunteers, local administration, Kabin Buri district police, and local leaders to conduct drug tests on seven monks and five temple disciples at Wat Sawang Arom (Khok Hom).

All people voluntarily underwent testing, resulting in positive drug tests for three monks and four disciples. Additionally, a search of temple disciple Buri Rakyotthai revealed one orange-red methamphetamine pill, marked with WY, hidden in a plastic box.

The three monks were defrocked after local leaders coordinated with the acting subdistrict dean to perform the defrocking ceremony. Subsequently, the involved people were taken to the Kabin Buri police station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Krabi, a district-led raid resulted in the arrest of a monk and his associate on drug-related charges. The monk was found in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, while further investigation uncovered a larger stash of narcotics with a second suspect.

On June 18, local media reported that the operation took place the night before, led by Preecha Saengthong, district chief of Mueang Krabi.

Alongside the special operations unit from the district administrative office, officers arrested 45 year old monk Sanchai, also known as Monk M, at a temple in the Sai Thai subdistrict. Police found three methamphetamine pills, a .32 calibre handgun, and one bullet in his possession.