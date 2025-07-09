Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft

Shocking scandal fuels concerns over drug abuse

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
73 1 minute read
Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Three monks and four temple disciples were apprehended at a prominent temple in Prachin Buri province for drug use, following complaints of frequent thefts and Buddha statue defacement. The suspects were defrocked before legal proceedings commenced.

Police in Prachin Buri received complaints about monks and disciples at Wat Sawang Arom (Khok Hom) engaging in theft and vandalism, including decapitating Buddha statues. Allegations of drug use further eroded public trust.

Veeraphan Dee-on, the governor of Prachin Buri, instructed the provincial administrative office to investigate and take strict legal action if the complaints were substantiated.

Yesterday, July 8, Apirak Chaiyamangkon, a provincial protection officer, collaborated with the Prachin Buri Territorial Defence Volunteers, local administration, Kabin Buri district police, and local leaders to conduct drug tests on seven monks and five temple disciples at Wat Sawang Arom (Khok Hom).

All people voluntarily underwent testing, resulting in positive drug tests for three monks and four disciples. Additionally, a search of temple disciple Buri Rakyotthai revealed one orange-red methamphetamine pill, marked with WY, hidden in a plastic box.

The three monks were defrocked after local leaders coordinated with the acting subdistrict dean to perform the defrocking ceremony. Subsequently, the involved people were taken to the Kabin Buri police station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, in Krabi, a district-led raid resulted in the arrest of a monk and his associate on drug-related charges. The monk was found in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, while further investigation uncovered a larger stash of narcotics with a second suspect.

Related Articles

On June 18, local media reported that the operation took place the night before, led by Preecha Saengthong, district chief of Mueang Krabi.

Alongside the special operations unit from the district administrative office, officers arrested 45 year old monk Sanchai, also known as Monk M, at a temple in the Sai Thai subdistrict. Police found three methamphetamine pills, a .32 calibre handgun, and one bullet in his possession.

Latest Thailand News
Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait Bangkok News

Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait

10 seconds ago
Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft Crime News

Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft

7 minutes ago
Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off Thailand News

Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off

15 minutes ago
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan Crime News

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

22 minutes ago
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) Phuket News

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

31 minutes ago
Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit Thailand News

Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

41 minutes ago
Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery Koh Samui News

Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

47 minutes ago
Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions Thailand News

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

60 minutes ago
Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops Pattaya News

Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls Crime News

Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls

1 hour ago
Tangmo&#8217;s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death Thailand News

Tangmo’s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death

2 hours ago
Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks Pattaya News

Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks

2 hours ago
Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya Pattaya News

Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya

2 hours ago
Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash Phuket News

Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash

2 hours ago
Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation Crime News

Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong Business News

Thailand’s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong

2 hours ago
3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht Bangkok News

3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht

3 hours ago
Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy Bangkok News

Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy

4 hours ago
Drug suspects in Phuket: 1 pill, 1 gun, 1 boat shop of trouble Phuket News

Drug suspects in Phuket: 1 pill, 1 gun, 1 boat shop of trouble

4 hours ago
Teen stabs 12 year old in Pattaya over social media feud Pattaya News

Teen stabs 12 year old in Pattaya over social media feud

4 hours ago
Cambodian monk arrested for illegal stay in Thailand Crime News

Cambodian monk arrested for illegal stay in Thailand

5 hours ago
Hit-and-run: Pattaya bartender bruised as red-light rat does runner Pattaya News

Hit-and-run: Pattaya bartender bruised as red-light rat does runner

5 hours ago
Disaster at sea: RTN drills for shipwreck chaos off Phuket Phuket News

Disaster at sea: RTN drills for shipwreck chaos off Phuket

5 hours ago
Man caught with 2.75 million meth pills in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man caught with 2.75 million meth pills in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Fatal curve: Landlord’s life ends in horror smash on pattaya bend Pattaya News

Fatal curve: Landlord’s life ends in horror smash on pattaya bend

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x