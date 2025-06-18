Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid

Firearm and pill stash expose deeper criminal ties in temple community

Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid
In Krabi, a district chief led a raid that resulted in the arrest of a monk and an accomplice for drug-related offences. The monk was found with methamphetamine pills and a firearm, while further investigations led to the discovery of more drugs with an associate.

Today, June 18, local media reported that last night, Preecha Saengthong, the district chief of Mueang Krabi, along with the special operations unit of the district’s administrative department, apprehended 45 year old monk, Sanchai, also known as Monk M, at a temple in Sai Thai subdistrict. The raid uncovered three methamphetamine pills, a .32 calibre firearm, and one bullet in his possession.

Further investigations revealed that Sanchai had obtained the drugs from 39 year old Ekaphop, an employee at a local hotel. Ekaphop was later arrested with 1,784 methamphetamine pills, 39.6 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, and a digital scale.

The police initially suspected Sanchai of drug distribution activities, prompting the raid on the well-known temple in Krabi town. During the search of Monk M’s quarters, law enforcement found the drugs concealed in a toothpaste box and the firearm.

Sanchai confessed to buying the drugs from Ekaphop, leading to a subsequent operation at the hotel. There, officials discovered the drugs hidden in a water bottle beneath a maid’s workstation.

Both suspects were charged with possession of category 1 drugs, including methamphetamine and crystal methamphetamine, and will face legal proceedings.

Following the arrests, the abbot of the temple was informed, and Sanchai was defrocked. Additionally, police conducted urine tests on other monks at the temple, identifying another monk with drug traces. This person was detained and sent for rehabilitation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on May 19, officers from Huai Yai Police Station, headed by Police Colonel Attapol Itthyophatsakul and the investigative team, conducted a raid at a temple located in Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

During the operation, a monk who tested positive for methamphetamine and confessed to drug use within his temple quarters was defrocked and taken into custody.

