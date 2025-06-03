Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

Frustration and illness collide in domestic tragedy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
188 1 minute read
Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded when an elderly couple’s argument led to a fatal stabbing in their Bangkok home. A 69 year old man, in a fit of anger, allegedly stabbed his 77 year old wife, who suffered from dementia, following a dispute in their residence on Charan Sanitwong 37 in the Bang Khun Si subdistrict.

Police Lieutenant Virat Menthakul from Bang Khun Non Police Station received a report of the incident at 4pm on June 2. He coordinated with forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital, crime scene investigators, and emergency services, and proceeded to the location along with Police Colonel Uthen Tangpitaksamo and investigative personnel.

The crime scene, a two-storey townhouse, was where they found the victim lying in front of the downstairs bathroom, dressed in black floral pyjamas. A kitchen knife, approximately one foot long, was lodged in her left chest. There were no signs of a struggle within the house, and the suspect, the woman’s husband, awaited arrest.

The husband recounted that his wife, who had Alzheimer’s disease, often became forgetful and suffered from osteoporosis, which made mobility challenging. Her mood was often irritable, causing tension, particularly as he was a light sleeper and easily disturbed by noise.

Related Articles

On the day of the incident, the wife slipped and fell in the bathroom, which led to a heated argument. In a moment of anger, he grabbed a nearby knife and stabbed her. Realising his mistake, he called the police to report the incident, reported KhaoSod.

The police have sent the victim’s body to the hospital for further examination and detained the husband, along with the knife used in the crime, for interrogation. Charges will be filed in accordance with the law.

In similar news, a 39 year old man has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his ex-wife in Phetchabun province.

The incident took place on April 12 in Pak Chong subdistrict, Lom Sak district, where 43 year old Somkit was found inside her home with severe neck wounds. The suspect, identified as her former husband, Sombat, reportedly admitted to taking five methamphetamine pills prior to committing the act.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

21 minutes ago
Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions Thailand News

Thai Air Force tests gun-mounted drone amid border tensions

55 minutes ago
Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video) Phuket News

Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

1 hour ago
Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination News

Thai man jailed in Singapore for offering bribe after public urination

1 hour ago
Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates Thailand News

Patong police probe suspicious foreign car with hidden plates

2 hours ago
R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade Thailand News

R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade

2 hours ago
Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement Thailand News

Udon Thani couple resolve engagement dispute with 100,000 baht agreement

2 hours ago
Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity Economy News

Thai coalition parties face economic challenges amid political unity

2 hours ago
Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism Thailand News

Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

3 hours ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours Thailand News

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

4 hours ago
Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status Thailand News

Icomos experts to assess Wat Phra Mahathat for World Heritage status

4 hours ago
Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault Pattaya News

Motorbike clash in Pattaya leads to serious assault

4 hours ago
State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny Thailand News

State Audit Office scandal: 25.8m baht contract under scrutiny

4 hours ago
Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok Bangkok News

Ten injured as bus of Indian students crashes in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation Bangkok News

Five arrested in Customs electronic cigarette theft investigation

5 hours ago
Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court Thailand News

Cambodia to escalate Thai border dispute to World Court

5 hours ago
Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video) Thailand News

Tourists overpay 22,000 baht for coffee, cafe resolves issue (video)

5 hours ago
Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained Crime News

Drug conspiracy arrest: aspiring Ratchaburi village headman detained

5 hours ago
Tourism council urges PM to boost sector&#8217;s global competitiveness Tourism News

Tourism council urges PM to boost sector’s global competitiveness

5 hours ago
Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument Bangkok News

Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

6 hours ago
Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment Thailand News

Fire at Chanthaburi resort damages fitness building and equipment

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

6 hours ago
Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement Thailand News

Thai Airways and Turkish Airlines sign joint business agreement

6 hours ago
Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau Thailand News

Police address ceiling collapse at Immigration Bureau

6 hours ago
37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms Thailand News

37 Thai provinces issued warning for heavy rain and storms

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
188 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Five criminals steal e-cigarettes, kill security guard in Bangkok

Five criminals steal e-cigarettes, kill security guard in Bangkok

2 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video)

Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video)

2 days ago
Fire damages homes in Khlong Toei community, extinguished swiftly

Fire damages homes in Khlong Toei community, extinguished swiftly

2 days ago
TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises

TCC flags legal red flags in 13 Bangkok high-rises

3 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x