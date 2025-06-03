Elderly man allegedly stabs wife in Bangkok home after argument

A tragic incident unfolded when an elderly couple’s argument led to a fatal stabbing in their Bangkok home. A 69 year old man, in a fit of anger, allegedly stabbed his 77 year old wife, who suffered from dementia, following a dispute in their residence on Charan Sanitwong 37 in the Bang Khun Si subdistrict.

Police Lieutenant Virat Menthakul from Bang Khun Non Police Station received a report of the incident at 4pm on June 2. He coordinated with forensic doctors from Siriraj Hospital, crime scene investigators, and emergency services, and proceeded to the location along with Police Colonel Uthen Tangpitaksamo and investigative personnel.

The crime scene, a two-storey townhouse, was where they found the victim lying in front of the downstairs bathroom, dressed in black floral pyjamas. A kitchen knife, approximately one foot long, was lodged in her left chest. There were no signs of a struggle within the house, and the suspect, the woman’s husband, awaited arrest.

The husband recounted that his wife, who had Alzheimer’s disease, often became forgetful and suffered from osteoporosis, which made mobility challenging. Her mood was often irritable, causing tension, particularly as he was a light sleeper and easily disturbed by noise.

On the day of the incident, the wife slipped and fell in the bathroom, which led to a heated argument. In a moment of anger, he grabbed a nearby knife and stabbed her. Realising his mistake, he called the police to report the incident, reported KhaoSod.

The police have sent the victim’s body to the hospital for further examination and detained the husband, along with the knife used in the crime, for interrogation. Charges will be filed in accordance with the law.

