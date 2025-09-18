Phuket cracks down on illegal restaurants in protected park

Officials confirm encroachment after joint inspection in Thalang

September 18, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Officials in Phuket inspected Mai Khao Beach and confirmed that restaurants are operating illegally inside Sirinat National Park, prompting a renewed crackdown.

The joint inspection took place yesterday, September 17, in Villages 3 and 4 of Mai Khao, where officers confirmed that several operators continue to run beachfront businesses despite the area being legally designated as part of the national park. The land is strictly protected from private occupation or activities that damage natural resources, according to the Thalang District Office.

The operation began at 10.30am under the direction of Mai Khao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) Chief Sarawut Srisakukam. Legal and municipal officers joined forces with representatives from the Thalang District Office, village headmen, the Forest Protection Unit 1 (Thalang), and Sirinat National Park.

Later in the day, at 1.30pm, Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun instructed District Chief Officer Rachen Songdaeng to carry out additional inspections of the same sites. These actions followed a Phuket Provincial order issued on August 19 after complaints were lodged through the Government Complaint Centre and the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Minister.

During the inspections, officials confirmed that encroachment is evident, with restaurants continuing to serve customers inside protected park boundaries. They stressed that any form of private occupation, construction, or activity leading to environmental damage within a national park constitutes a violation of Thai law.

“The national park is a protected area. Occupation or activities that cause harm to natural resources are strictly prohibited.”

Relevant agencies have been instructed to press ahead with investigations and to enforce the law within their jurisdiction, reported The Phuket News.

Further legal measures are expected as the case develops.

The discovery comes amid growing concerns about land use and encroachment in Phuket, where national park land and coastal zones face increasing pressure from development. Sirinat National Park, which stretches across Mai Khao, Nai Yang, Nai Thon, and Sai Kaew beaches, is one of the island’s most valuable conservation areas, protecting both marine and forest ecosystems.

Officials warned that stronger enforcement will follow to protect the park’s resources and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

