Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail

Phuket is moving ahead with plans for a boat taxi service along its west coast, as key officials signed an agreement to improve coastal transport options.

Phuket is one step closer to launching its long-discussed boat taxi service along the island’s popular west coast, as key officials gathered to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday, September 12.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), signed the agreement with Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat at a ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall.

According to the official statement, the MoU aims to “enhance the water public transport system, reduce traffic congestion, and increase travel options for tourists and the public.”

Also in attendance were Therdthai Kwanthong, director of the DNP’s Protected Area Management Office 5, and Natchapong Pranit, director of the Phuket Marine Office, along with officials from other agencies and the private sector.

The pilot route will run from Sirinat National Park at Nai Yang Beach, near Phuket International Airport, to Patong Beach, cutting the travel time to just 40 minutes over 16.7 nautical miles. By land, the journey can take between 1.5 to 3 hours during peak traffic.

The project includes plans for 14 port locations, connecting key tourist beaches including Nai Thon, Bang Tao, Kamala, Karon, Kata, and Nai Harn.

Officials emphasised the service will be safe, convenient, and environmentally friendly.

“The project continues to prioritise assessing ecological impacts, particularly sea turtle nesting areas, and ensuring legal mooring buoys and piers.”

Sirinat National Park has already applied for a permit, while the Phuket Marine Office is set to present the matter to the Provincial Waterways Encroachment Review Committee on September 16, chaired by the Phuket governor.

The service will only operate during the High Season, from November to April, due to the rough seas brought by the southwest monsoon.

This project has been over 10 years in the making. Back in 2014, the Cabinet approved a 240 million baht budget for a passenger jetty at the airport, but progress stalled, according to The Phuket News.

Former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reignited interest during her January visit, citing the boat taxi initiative as vital to transforming Phuket into a “premium tourism” destination.