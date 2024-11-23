Don Mueang: Fake bomb threat on flight to Hat Yai causes chaos

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A foreign national was arrested after making a fake bomb threat on a flight bound for Hat Yai, causing chaos for passengers and staff. The individual claimed stress from family issues as his motivation, leading to significant disruption.

Security at Don Mueang Airport was alerted when a call was received, warning of a bomb on a flight to Hat Yai. The aircraft was halted and returned for thorough inspection. Passengers, numbering 162, were evacuated along with their luggage for an extensive search. No suspicious items were discovered, and the emergency protocol was lifted by 7.30pm on Thursday, November 21, though the incident resulted in considerable disruption to flight schedules and passenger plans.

Police revealed progress on the investigation today, November 23, two days after the incident. Don Mueang Airport traced the phone number used in the threat to Ho Wai Chong, a Singaporean passport holder. Coordination with immigration officials at Don Mueang resulted in a report to higher officias, including Itthipol Ittisarnronnachai and Phanumas Boonyalak, who oversee enforcement operations.

Instructions were given to coordinate with investigative teams to track down the suspect. His details were entered into the APPS system to prevent any escape. Investigations revealed that the suspect had overstayed his visa. The suspect was located within the airport premises and yesterday, November 22, around 7pm, Don Mueang’s investigative officers and local police successfully apprehended Ho Wai Chong at the airport terminal.

*The suspect admitted to the hoax, attributing his actions to stress from personal family issues.*

He was then taken into custody and handed over to Don Mueang police for legal proceedings. Initially, he was charged with overstaying his visa by 28 days. Further charges related to the false bomb threat were considered under aviation law, which criminalises false reports that cause panic or threaten aviation safety. This can result in a prison sentence of five to 15 years, fines ranging from 200,000 to 600,000 baht, or both.

The Singaporean had entered Thailand using an APEC Card, having visited multiple times without prior criminal record. However, he now faces prosecution and will be deported upon completing his sentence. Furthermore, he will be permanently banned from re-entering Thailand. The incident also opens the possibility of civil lawsuits from Don Mueang Airport, the airline, and passengers affected by the disruption, reported KhaoSod.

Cheongron Rimphadee, a police spokesperson, remarked on the seriousness of the situation, advising against such reckless pranks.

