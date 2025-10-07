Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond

Cash found on victim rules out robbery but raises more questions

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin40 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
125 1 minute read
Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์รับแจ้งเหตุฉุกเฉิน ๑๙๑ เพชรบุรี

The body of a missing Thai woman was found floating in a pond in the southern province of Phetchaburi, bound to a wooden log with ropes around her neck.

A Thai man, Chokchai Thipnate, filed a complaint at Nong Ya Plong Police Station on September 29, reporting that his 55 year old mother, Ladda Dodesang, disappeared from their shared home since September 22, along with her motorcycle, a dark blue Honda Wave bearing registration plate 1 กฉ 8848 Samut Sakhon.

Locals later discovered Ladda’s motorcycle abandoned in a forested area on the border between Ban Dong and Bang Sa Si Moom communities. A search was launched in the surrounding area, but no trace of her was found until October 6, when a villager stumbled upon her body floating in a nearby pond.

Ladda’s body was reportedly found face down in the water. Her torso and legs were tied to a large wooden log, her right arm had been severed, and her neck was tightly bound with a cloth and rope.

Forensic officers found 20,000 baht in cash and several Buddhist amulets on her. Given the condition of her remains, police suspect murder.

Missing woman body found being bound with log
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์รับแจ้งเหตุฉุกเฉิน ๑๙๑ เพชรบุรี

Her body was transferred to Phra Chomklao Phetchaburi Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and identify potential clues leading to the perpetrator.

There was no statement from Ladda’s family regarding possible conflicts or motives that could have led to the tragic end of her life. As her cash and motorcycle were not stolen, police believe robbery was unlikely to be the motive behind the killing.

Related Articles
Thai woman found dead in Phetchaburi pond
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์รับแจ้งเหตุฉุกเฉิน ๑๙๑ เพชรบุรี

In a similar case reported this week, the body of a Thai man was found in an abandoned field in Nakhon Pathom province under mysterious circumstances. He was initially believed to have taken his own life, as three packs of herbicide and various beverages were found nearby.

However, police were left puzzled after discovering that the man’s leg was chained to a tree. His family declined to speak to the media, saying they needed time to come to terms with the tragedy.

Latest Thailand News
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour&#8217;s hurtful words | Thaiger Pattaya News

Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

3 seconds ago
Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond

40 minutes ago
Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket

43 minutes ago
Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5% | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5%

1 hour ago
Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft

3 hours ago
Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung

3 hours ago
Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

3 hours ago
Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group

3 hours ago
KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform | Thaiger International Education

KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform

4 hours ago
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

4 hours ago
Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo

4 hours ago
Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue

4 hours ago
Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister

4 hours ago
Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals

5 hours ago
Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected | Thaiger Thailand News

Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected

5 hours ago
Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue

21 hours ago
Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police

21 hours ago
Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised

22 hours ago
Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes

22 hours ago
Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison

22 hours ago
Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Governor accepts proposals to fix housing crisis

23 hours ago
Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket motorbike rider arrested after threatening taxi driver with fake gun

23 hours ago
Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver caught on CCTV keeping lost wallet in Nonthaburi

23 hours ago
One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

One dead after motorcycle hits turning car in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Former inmate kills neighbour in minor road dispute in Phetchaburi

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin40 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
125 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.