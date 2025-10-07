Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond

The body of a missing Thai woman was found floating in a pond in the southern province of Phetchaburi, bound to a wooden log with ropes around her neck.

A Thai man, Chokchai Thipnate, filed a complaint at Nong Ya Plong Police Station on September 29, reporting that his 55 year old mother, Ladda Dodesang, disappeared from their shared home since September 22, along with her motorcycle, a dark blue Honda Wave bearing registration plate 1 กฉ 8848 Samut Sakhon.

Locals later discovered Ladda’s motorcycle abandoned in a forested area on the border between Ban Dong and Bang Sa Si Moom communities. A search was launched in the surrounding area, but no trace of her was found until October 6, when a villager stumbled upon her body floating in a nearby pond.

Ladda’s body was reportedly found face down in the water. Her torso and legs were tied to a large wooden log, her right arm had been severed, and her neck was tightly bound with a cloth and rope.

Forensic officers found 20,000 baht in cash and several Buddhist amulets on her. Given the condition of her remains, police suspect murder.

Her body was transferred to Phra Chomklao Phetchaburi Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and identify potential clues leading to the perpetrator.

There was no statement from Ladda’s family regarding possible conflicts or motives that could have led to the tragic end of her life. As her cash and motorcycle were not stolen, police believe robbery was unlikely to be the motive behind the killing.

In a similar case reported this week, the body of a Thai man was found in an abandoned field in Nakhon Pathom province under mysterious circumstances. He was initially believed to have taken his own life, as three packs of herbicide and various beverages were found nearby.

However, police were left puzzled after discovering that the man’s leg was chained to a tree. His family declined to speak to the media, saying they needed time to come to terms with the tragedy.