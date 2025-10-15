Patong gets safety boost with new traffic barriers

Police in Patong partnered with a local foundation to provide new traffic barriers, aiming to improve safety and city image ahead of peak tourism season.

In a joint effort to boost public safety and improve Patong’s image ahead of the High Season, the Patong Development Foundation has donated new traffic barriers to Patong Police.

The handover ceremony took place yesterday, October 14, at the Bangla Police Box on Thaweewong Road. It was presided over by Police Major General Narongrit Dansuwan, Deputy Commander of Region 8 Police, with attendees including Patong Mayor Lalita Maneesri, Foundation President Kittithat Kraithong, and founder Preechawude “Prab” Keesin.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Narongrit stressed the importance of the barriers in maintaining order in Phuket’s top tourist hotspot.

“Patong is a world-class destination with large numbers of visitors every day. These new standardised barriers will help officers perform their duties more efficiently and keep both residents and tourists safe.”

He added that the barriers would support smoother traffic management, provide safer pedestrian crossings, and contribute to the city’s overall image.

“Maintaining safety and order not only benefits residents but also reinforces Patong’s reputation as a beautiful and welcoming destination.”

Narongrit also called on locals and media outlets to help promote a positive image of Patong by sharing stories that highlight the community’s hospitality and charm.

Mayor Lalita echoed the sentiment, saying that the municipality is prioritising safety and cleanliness as the year-end tourism surge approaches.

“These new barriers will help regulate traffic and crossings during the busy period.”

The mayor added that Patong has also upgraded its environmental systems.

Currently, the city produces 120 to 130 tonnes of waste daily, which is expected to rise to 200 tonnes during the High Season. The mayor also highlighted recent accolades earned by the municipality, including awards for transparency and livability, The Phuket News reported.

Preechawude Keesin, founder of the Patong Development Foundation, said the initiative reflects the power of cooperation between public and private sectors.

“Our goal is to make Patong a safe and beautiful city that builds confidence among both tourists and residents.”

The project is the latest in a series of community efforts aimed at improving safety, cleanliness, and the overall tourist experience in one of Thailand’s busiest beach towns.