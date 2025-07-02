Student survives bus collision at Bangkok pedestrian crossing (video)

A university student in Bangkok is lucky to be alive after being run down by a bus while crossing the road via a zebra crossing.

The horrifying incident, captured on a nearby surveillance camera, quickly went viral after being shared online. Despite being hurled several metres from the point of impact, the young woman survived the crash and is now recovering in hospital.

The shocking accident occurred at 5.24pm last Thursday, June 26, near the Vachiraphayaban intersection on Sukhothai Road.

The video footage shows the student, identified as a university attendee, walking across the pedestrian crossing and emerging from between the stopped vehicles.

As she crosses, a bus speeding down the outside lane strikes her, sending her flying into the air. The force of the collision caused her to be thrown several metres from the scene.

The footage, posted to Facebook today, July 2, quickly garnered attention from concerned viewers. The clip sparked outrage, with many condemning the bus driver’s reckless actions. Some accused the driver of driving against the traffic flow in that lane, further intensifying public anger over the incident.

“This is unacceptable! How can a bus driver be so reckless?” one comment read.

As the video made its rounds, the university student herself posted an update on Facebook, reassuring the public that she was alive and receiving medical treatment.

“I’m okay, thank you all for your concern. I’m now recovering in the hospital and hope to be back on my feet soon,” she said, offering relief to those who had expressed worry.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety, particularly regarding how bus drivers and other vehicles navigate busy intersections. Many online viewers have called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and better protections for pedestrians, especially in high-traffic areas like Sukhothai Road, reported Bangkok Post.

While the young woman’s survival is a testament to her resilience and the immediate medical care she received, the disturbing incident highlights the need for greater attention to pedestrian safety.

The question remains: what actions will be taken to ensure that such reckless driving is addressed before more lives are put at risk?

For now, the student continues her recovery, and the bus driver faces public scrutiny and the potential for legal consequences.