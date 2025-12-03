Austrian man dies in Phuket hotel, police rule out foul play

Hospital staff prepare to transport the body of the victim for further examination | Photo via The Phuket News

An Austrian man died in his hotel room in Kata, Phuket, yesterday morning, December 2. Police confirmed there were no signs of foul play.

At around 7am yesterday, hotel staff contacted Karon Police Station about their discovery. Officers arrived and identified the deceased man as 62 year old Andreas Nemec.

The tourist’s wife, 62 year old Hildegard Unterwieser, who is also Austrian, had been staying with Nemec. The couple had checked into the hotel on November 21 and planned to stay until December 6.

On the evening of December 1, Unterwieser and her husband had dinner in Kata. She said Nemec appeared to be in good health. Around 9.30pm that night, she went to bed, but he remained awake, smoking and drinking. She stated that she didn’t know when he went to sleep.

At about 5.30am the next morning, she woke up to the sound of Nemec coughing. She then gave him water and noticed he seemed agitated. He started pacing the room and then collapsed near the balcony door. She immediately asked the hotel staff for help.

Police said Nemec had high blood pressure and had been taking medication for over 10 years. An investigation team, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Surasak Sudmuang and forensic doctor Athit Suravisankul from Vachira Phuket Hospital, examined the scene. They confirmed they found no signs of struggle or anything suspicious.

The Phuket News reported that officers ended the investigation at 11.30am and sent Nemec’s body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

In similar news, a German tourist found his Aussie companion unresponsive after a one-night stand at a Phuket resort, hours after penning a heartfelt letter as she slept beside him.

In another hotel incident, an Australian man fell to his death from a staircase at a hotel in Phuket, allegedly due to intoxication.

