Bolt rider rescues woman held captive by ex-girlfriend in Pattaya hotel

A Bolt motorcycle rider yesterday, October 14, rescued a Thai woman who had been held captive in a Pattaya hotel by her ex-girlfriend for three days.

The 21 year old Bolt rider, Nawin Mesaeng, accompanied the 24 year old victim, Suphatsara, to file a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 2am yesterday. The woman reported that she had been locked in a hotel room since October 11, before the rider came to her aid.

Nawin said he had just dropped off a passenger and was riding along Pattaya Sai Sam Road when he noticed Suphatsara in a heated argument with her ex-girlfriend.

Suddenly, Suphatsara jumped in front of his motorbike to seek help. She appeared terrified and begged him to rescue her, so he agreed to take her on his motorcycle and brought her to the police station.

Suphatsara explained that her ex-girlfriend had tricked her into meeting at a hotel in Soi Bongkot, South Pattaya, before physically assaulting her, confiscating her belongings, and taking her identification documents.

She said she had been detained in the hotel room for three days under close watch. When her ex briefly brought her out of the room, she seized the opportunity to run for help and encountered the Bolt rider.

Police have recorded the case and plan to summon the suspect for questioning soon. Details of the potential charges and penalties have not yet been clarified.

A similar case occurred last year when a Japanese man was arrested for detaining and assaulting his Thai ex-girlfriend. The victim sought help from her family through an online message, prompting them to alert the police, who successfully rescued her.

Another incident last year involved a Thai woman who was held captive by her ex-boyfriend in a Bangkok condominium. The man reportedly sexually assaulted her, cut her hair, and threatened to kill her over four days of captivity. She eventually escaped with the help of a neighbour.