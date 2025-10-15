Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video

Online uproar triggers probe into Chinese tour guide and his agency in China

Photo via TVBS

A Thai travel agency denied forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs for commission or threatening to cancel their return trip, saying the Chinese tour guide seen in the viral video worked for the company’s partner agency in China.

The video, showing the Chinese tour guide arguing aggressively with tourists on a tour bus, went viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, and later caught the attention of Thai netizens. The guide was heard threatening the group, saying they would not be allowed to return home if they refused to buy products at a duty-free shop.

Netizens accused the Chinese tour guide of trying to earn more commission from the shop he had made a deal with and condemned the guide for taking advantage of tourists.

The incident prompted calls from the online community for Thai officials to investigate, leading the Ministry of Tourism and Transport to launch a formal probe.

Yesterday, October 14, officers from the Tourist Police and the Department of Tourism inspected the Thai travel agency’s office in the Romklao area of Bangkok, which had organised the trip featured in the video.

Chinese tour guide forces tourists to buy products
Photo via TVBS

A representative of the agency explained that the tour was organised in cooperation with a Chinese travel company. The Bangkok-Pattaya-Chon Buri trip took place between October 8 and 13.

According to the agency, the Chinese man seen in the clip was the tour guide who travelled from China with the group. The incident reportedly occurred after the tourists had finished shopping and were on their way back.

The tour group leader allegedly argued with one of the tourists, leading to his aggressive behaviour. The Thai agency insisted that a licensed Thai tour guide was present and had never forced tourists to buy any souvenirs or products.

Thai travel agency under investigation following viral Chinese tour guide
Photo via MGR Online

The company confirmed that all members of the group, including the Chinese tour guide, have already returned to China.

Thai officials are now checking whether the Chinese travel agency and its representative are properly licensed. As the group had already left Thailand and no formal complaints were filed, officials are collecting evidence to determine whether any laws were broken.

However, current Thai law does not cover guides or tour leaders employed by foreign companies working temporarily in Thailand. They are considered staff of overseas firms who accompany tourists during their trips. Police stressed that if any violations are found, legal action will be taken on all applicable charges.

