Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror

Shoppers in central Bangkok were left horrified after a former Thai boxer allegedly doused two Malaysian tourists in flammable liquid and set them on fire outside a popular mall.

Good Samaritans leapt into action to tackle the attacker before police arrived.

The attack took place at around 10pm yesterday, August 7, on Ratchadamri Road, Lumpini, in front of a well-known luxury shopping mall. Lumpini Police identified the suspect as 30 year old Worakorn Phabthaisong from Sa Kaeo province.

Officers recovered a 1.5-litre plastic bottle of thinner and a lighter believed to have been used in the attack. The victims, identified as Malaysian nationals 26 year old Ong Yik Liang and 27 year old Ken Siew Sian sustained burns to their faces and bodies. Both were rushed to Police General Hospital for treatment and are now in stable condition.

Witnesses told police they saw Worakorn speaking with the pair before walking away. Moments later, the victims sat on the mall’s steps when the suspect returned, poured thinner over them, and ignited it with a lighter. The flames engulfed both tourists as they ran for safety.

Onlookers quickly intervened, chasing and restraining Worakorn until police arrived. He was taken to Lumpini Police Station for questioning, where he allegedly confessed.

According to police, the suspect claimed he had no personal conflict with the victims. Instead, he blamed his actions on stress from being unemployed and not having eaten. He told officers he was once a boxer, had recently worked as a security guard, but was fired. Despite applying for other jobs, he had been repeatedly rejected.

“I was very stressed. I had no money, no food, no job.”

Investigators confirmed Worakorn tested negative for drugs. He has been charged with attempted murder, with officials from the Department of Social Development and Human Security (DSDHS) assisting in the case, reported KhaoSod.

Police say the victims will be invited to give further statements once their conditions improve.

Officers have condemned the attack, calling it a rare but disturbing case of random violence in Bangkok’s shopping district.