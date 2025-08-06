Patong unites to support troops at Thai border

Donation drive garners praise online as aid prepares for delivery to affected provinces

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Patong Municipality Facebook

Locals in Phuket’s party capital are proving they’ve got more than just nightlife in their veins—they’ve got heart.

In a powerful show of solidarity, Patong’s officials, business leaders and residents have come together to donate a haul of essential supplies and cash to support Thai citizens and military personnel affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

The handover ceremony took place on Monday morning, August 4, at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Building of Patong Municipality, where emotions ran high and unity was on full display.

Phuket Vice Governor Adul Chuthong presided over the event and was welcomed by Patong Mayor Lalita Maneesri, along with municipal executives, councillors, and key figures from local government departments.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM Phuket), the Patong Entertainment Business Association, the Patong Development Foundation, local businesses, and residents.

Mayor Lalita said the initiative was a testament to the strength and compassion of the Patong community.

“These donations reflect our unity and the deep care we have for fellow Thais, especially the soldiers stationed at the border.”

The impressive donation included:

  • 379 boxes of ready-to-eat meals
  • 925 packs of drinking water
  • 10 bags of clothing
  • 50 boxes of tea, coffee, and beverages
  • 70,412 baht in cash

All supplies were collected by Patong Municipality from residents and businesses in and around the area. They will be handed over to Phuket provincial officials and shipped to the conflict-affected provinces today, August 6, reported The Phuket News.

The aid is aimed at both civilians living near the danger zones and Thai military personnel, many of whom have been stationed at the border for extended periods.

Online, the campaign is gaining traction under hashtags like #ThailandIsPeacefulButNotCowardlyToWar, #ThaiSoldiersMorale, and #PatongMunicipality, with netizens praising the community’s commitment to national unity and frontline support.

In similar news, a royal lifeline has been extended to victims of the escalating Thai-Cambodian border clashes, with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua pledging aid for the wounded and displaced. As artillery fire rocked Thailand’s eastern provinces, the king offered royal patronage to injured civilians and military personnel.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
x