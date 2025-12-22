Thailand’s car production rises 11% in November as domestic sales climb

factory output hits 130,222 units while exports lag despite strong year-end outlook

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 22, 2025, 12:32 PM
88 1 minute read
Thailand’s car production rises 11% in November as domestic sales climb | Thaiger

Thailand’s car production rose sharply in November, climbing 11.06% from a year earlier to 130,222 units, according to data released on Monday by the Federation of Thai Industries.

The increase follows another strong month in October, when production rose 14.17% year on year, signalling a steady recovery in the country’s auto manufacturing sector. Thailand is Southeast Asia’s largest vehicle production hub and a major export base for global carmakers including Toyota and Honda.

Domestic demand was a key driver of November’s growth. Local car sales jumped 20.65% from a year earlier, following a near 25% increase in October. Industry officials said stronger consumer confidence and promotional campaigns helped lift showroom activity toward the end of the year.

“Seeing the figures makes me feel much more relieved,” said Surapong Paisitpatanapong of the Federation of Thai Industries’ automotive club. He noted that recent gains have helped offset earlier weakness in some segments of the market.

Despite higher overall production, challenges remain. Surapong said the steepest decline over the first 11 months of the year was seen in passenger internal combustion engine vehicles. He attributed the drop to the discontinuation of production for certain export models, as manufacturers adjust product lines and shift toward newer technologies.

Exports continue to weigh on the outlook. Thailand’s auto exports fell 12.2% in November compared with a year earlier, following a 1.5% decline in October. The drop highlights uneven global demand and growing competition in overseas markets, even as domestic sales remain strong.

Looking ahead, industry officials remain cautiously optimistic. Surapong said total vehicle production for the first 11 months suggests Thailand is on track to meet its full-year target of 1.45 million units. However, whether the country can achieve its export production goal of 950,000 units remains uncertain, given the recent decline in overseas shipments.

Related Articles

The auto sector is a cornerstone of Thailand’s economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and accounting for a significant share of industrial output and exports. Analysts say continued strength in domestic sales could help cushion export volatility, but global market conditions will be critical in determining performance in 2026.

Source: Reuters

Latest Thailand News
Thai worker killed in gas explosion during welding works in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai worker killed in gas explosion during welding works in Chon Buri

2 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s car production rises 11% in November as domestic sales climb | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s car production rises 11% in November as domestic sales climb

38 minutes ago
Phuket boy calls police after drunk father allegedly shoots mother | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boy calls police after drunk father allegedly shoots mother

2 hours ago
Canadian man arrested after stealing car from Krabi police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Canadian man arrested after stealing car from Krabi police station

2 hours ago
Teacher accused of kneeing student in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Teacher accused of kneeing student in Udon Thani

2 hours ago
Phuket van driver faces fine and licence suspension for striking foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver faces fine and licence suspension for striking foreigner

3 hours ago
Drones, checkpoints ready for Bangkok New Year period | Thaiger Thailand News

Drones, checkpoints ready for Bangkok New Year period

3 hours ago
Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Danish man and Thai woman intervened while having sex off Pattaya beach

3 hours ago
Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai marine officer loses foot to Cambodian mine near border

22 hours ago
Phuket launches &#8216;One District, One Creative Space&#8217; for cultural growth | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket launches ‘One District, One Creative Space’ for cultural growth

22 hours ago
Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin

24 hours ago
Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute

24 hours ago
Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer

1 day ago
Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children | Thaiger Phuket News

Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children

1 day ago
Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections

1 day ago
Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies

1 day ago
Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98

1 day ago
Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region

1 day ago
Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws

1 day ago
Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi

1 day ago
US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week | Thaiger Thailand News

US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week

1 day ago
Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered

2 days ago
Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes

2 days ago
Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters

2 days ago
M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday

2 days ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 22, 2025, 12:32 PM
88 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.