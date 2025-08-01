Vroom vroom therapy and Thailand’s ongoing love affair with motorsports

Thaiger’s satirical cultural commentary volume 10: From a grand prix in Buriram to scooter dodging on Sukhumvit

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel Holmes1 day agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
296 4 minutes read
Vroom vroom therapy and Thailand’s ongoing love affair with motorsports | Thaiger
Representation of Thailand motorsports and Thailand which is represented though the grand palace

Imagine you’re in an expat bar in Thailand, and on the TV they show a news report for Thailand having the F1 race in Bangkok 2028. After hearing this, you might wonder to yourself or aloud, “Thailand likes racing?!” Oh, little do you know.

 Let’s get one thing straight: Thailand LOVES racing and motorsports. For those who think motorsports is only a Western thing, with a little bit of Japan doing a Tokyo drift, in Thailand, the love for motorsports isn’t just about the racing; it’s a way to live in this country.

Word of the day: escape. Escape from traffic, from responsibilities, from the existential horror of a 9-to-5 job where your cubicle has no windows and the coffee tastes like burnt leather.

Example of Bangkok traffic | Photo by Connor Williams from Unsplash
Example of Bangkok traffic | Photo by Connor Williams from Unsplash

Some people collect stamps while others collect body kits, spoilers, and unpaid traffic tickets. Yes, the Car culture in Thailand is similar to the temple culture. Spiritual, generational, and inexplicably expensive. Every building in this country has at least one guy named P’Nut who hasn’t updated his insurance since 2006 but can tell you the RPM limit of a Civic Type R from memory

Cars aren’t just cars. Motorcycles aren’t just bikes. They’re armour for navigating a society where no one uses turn signals and everyone thinks they’re starring in the 23rd Fast & Furious movie called TukTuk Crazy.

Some of you know the truth, because you used Grab or if you’re living on the edge, Bolt. For those of you only sticking to the yellow cabs. You haven’t lived in Thailand until you’ve ridden three deep on a Honda Wave through monsoon traffic, holding a bag of soup and wondering if you’re about to take a shortcut to see God himself.

Or maybe you get in a tricked-out RX8 with extravagant anime toys on the dash, going so fast down the highway you think you’re playing Satan’s Roulette wheel.

The rise of Buriram & international events

Eagle's eye view of the Chang International Circuit | Photo taken from Ministry of Education website
Eagle’s eye view of the Chang International Circuit | Photo taken from the Ministry of Education website

Here’s a little race history (the car kind, not the American kind). Thailand’s motorsport renaissance kicked off when the Chang International Circuit, also known as Buriram International Circuit, opened in October 2014. It was Thailand’s first track to earn FIA Grade 1 and FIM Grade A certification, all thanks to Thai politician Newin Chidchob’s ambition and designer Hermann Tilke’s blueprint.

Related Articles

Since its debut hosting the Japanese Super GT series, Buriram has hosted World Superbike (from 2015), WTCC in 2015, Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, TCR Asia, Asian Le Mans, and more

MotoGP landed in Buriram in 2018, drawing 220,000 fans over three days, and was named “Best GP of 2018” by the paddock. This year, MotoGP will kick off the 2025 and 2026 seasons in Thailand, because nothing says global relevance like being first in the lineup

Thai heroes & local series

Alex Albon in his 2025 Williams
Alex Albon in his 2025 Williams in Formula 1 | Photo taken from Motorsport Week website

Thailand isn’t just importing engines, it’s producing drivers for motorsports. Alex Albon, a half-British and half-Thai Formula 1 driver who races under the Thai flag, was a former Red Bull junior who is now the frontrunner for the Williams team after a one-year hiatus in a test driver stint.

Somkiat Chantra, nicknamed “Kong,” became Thailand’s first MotoGP rider at the 2025 season opener in Buriram’s history.

Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, meanwhile, stunned the world by winning a Formula 3 Sprint Race at Silverstone, proving Thai speed has an international pedigree, not just local racing.

At home, grassroots racing thrives in the Thailand Super Series, the country’s primary circuit racing championship, featuring local circuits and an emerging fan base

Street dreams & irrational subcultures

Conjo racing scene in Thailand
Conjo racing scene in Thailand | Photo taken from JC Whitney website

Then there’s the underground: Bangkok’s Conjo racing, inspired by Japanese Kanjozoku, sees modified Hondas drifting through expressways at midnight. These are lawless adrenaline marathons held under neon streetlights. Tickets are built on camber and cheap ambition

Classic JDM cars are worshipped in hidden garages. Enthusiasts like “Beer,” as mentioned in this article from JC Whitney, invest in vintage imports, community meetups, and nostalgia. You’ll see them on the streets and you’ll notice it’s not just about horsepower, but also how loud one can be under a bridge at 1 am!

The future: Does Bangkok get F1?

Thailand and their love for motorsports runs deeper than most would think
Thailand and their love for motorsports runs deeper than most would think

Rumour control says Thailand may launch an F1 street race in Bangkok by 2028. The government has already set aside US$1.2 billion (over 39 billion Thai baht) for the bid, making it possibly the most expensive Grand Prix ever.

If it happens, expect gridlock, glamour, and a whole new meaning to traffic jam.

Final lap: You don’t have to understand it, you just have to vibe with it

Don’t let the slow walking on the sidewalk by the locals fool you. Thailand loves speed. From a grand prix in Buriram to scooter dodging on Sukhumvit. From Formula rookie dreams to midnight street racing fantasies. Motorsport and anything with a motor have a place in the hearts of Thai people.

You’ll see it while stuck in traffic. As a local zooms by on a modded bike while you’re stuck at a green light.
You’ll see it in the random shop house with a gearhead fixing his whole crew’s cars.

You, of course, see it at 2am with a tuk-tuk that has giant club lights and subwoofers busting a wheelie with five drunk westerners in the back cheering.

Here in the land of smiles, exhausting your clutch might just remind you you’re alive.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils new traffic ticket formats from August 4

4 hours ago
Bangkok man nabbed for selling bank accounts in fraud case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man nabbed for selling bank accounts in fraud case

5 hours ago
Pattaya police crack down on illegal sidecar vendors | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police crack down on illegal sidecar vendors

5 hours ago
Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry | Thaiger Business News

Thaksin pushes for high EV tax to protect Thailand’s car industry

5 hours ago
Phuket sand fence project launched to combat coastal erosion | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket sand fence project launched to combat coastal erosion

6 hours ago
Phayao lottery vendor helps friend win 12 million baht prize | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Phayao lottery vendor helps friend win 12 million baht prize

6 hours ago
Pattaya launches eco-tourism project to boost marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya launches eco-tourism project to boost marine life

7 hours ago
Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights | Thaiger Phuket News

Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights

8 hours ago
Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting

8 hours ago
Sweden denies stopping fighter jet deal with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Sweden denies stopping fighter jet deal with Thailand

8 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Srisoonthorn Road upgrade gains massive public backing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Srisoonthorn Road upgrade gains massive public backing

9 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Nan province hit by worst flood in 40 years | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand deluge: Nan province hit by worst flood in 40 years

9 hours ago
Chiang Rai MP booted over budget scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai MP booted over budget scandal

9 hours ago
South Korean tourist assaulted in Pattaya robbery gone wrong | Thaiger Pattaya News

South Korean tourist assaulted in Pattaya robbery gone wrong

10 hours ago
Thunderstorms set to batter Thailand’s southern coast | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms set to batter Thailand’s southern coast

10 hours ago
British woman in Thailand raves over epic English roast fix (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British woman in Thailand raves over epic English roast fix (video)

1 day ago
Thai woman dies after crashing SUV into parked truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after crashing SUV into parked truck in Pattaya

1 day ago
Vietnam eyes Phuket for tourism and trade boost | Thaiger Phuket News

Vietnam eyes Phuket for tourism and trade boost

1 day ago
Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix

1 day ago
Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route

1 day ago
Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors

1 day ago
Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns

1 day ago
Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack

1 day ago
Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown

1 day ago
Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video)

1 day ago
AutomotiveLifestyleThai Life
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel Holmes1 day agoLast Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
296 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x