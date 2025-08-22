Thailand’s petrol prices increases, diesel remain unchanged

Motorists face higher benzene and gasohol costs, could more price hikes follow?

Ryan Turner10 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025
Petrol station in Thailand | Photo via GNT Studio

Retail petrol prices across Thailand have gone up, with benzene and gasohol now 0.40 baht more per litre after the adjustment took effect at 5am today, August 22.

According to PTT Station, benzene now retails at 40.84 baht per litre. Gasohol 95 is priced at 32.55 baht, gasohol 91 at 32.18 baht, E20 at 30.34 baht, E85 at 28.69 baht, and premium gasohol 95 at 41.14 baht.

Diesel prices remain unchanged across all categories. Diesel B7 and B20 continue to sell at 31.94 baht per litre, while premium diesel B7 is steady at 43.94 baht.

These retail prices exclude the Bangkok maintenance tax.

So far in 2025, Thailand’s petrol prices have remained largely stable, despite global market volatility. In May, the Oil Fuel Fund extended a freeze for petrol prices until September, helping offset the impact of tax adjustments and preventing sharp retail hikes.

Bangchak’s pricing data shows little change from January through August, with benzene and diesel generally holding steady. Analysts say this reflects state intervention to keep pump prices manageable while global crude stays in the US$75 to 85 per barrel range.

Photo via Motorist Thailand

Falling energy costs have also pushed Thailand’s inflation into negative territory. In July, the consumer price index dropped 0.7% year-on-year, driven by cheaper fuel and electricity. Economists stress that this trend is supply-driven, not a sign of weak domestic demand.

Earlier in May 2025, national oil and gas company PTT Plc made preparations to tackle US tariffs and a decline in global oil prices by cutting costs and enhancing operational efficiency to improve profitability. The company also faced challenges in the petrochemical and oil refining sectors.

PTT’s strategy includes three initiatives: Axis to reduce spending, D1 to foster asset synergy within the PTT Group and eliminate unnecessary costs, and Mission X to drive profit growth.

Thailand's petrol prices increases, diesel remain unchanged

