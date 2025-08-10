Burned car with skeleton found at Khao Khom Ma cliff

Mystery deepens as long-lost car found charred in remote cliffside

The owner of an MG sedan has presented evidence to investigators after his vehicle, missing for two years, was discovered burnt out at the bottom of a cliff in Khao Khom Ma, Phitsanulok province.

Inside, human skeletal remains were found. The vehicle was rented by a woman yesterday, August 9. On August 7, the charred remains of the car, along with the skeleton, were found in the Ban Dong subdistrict of Chat Trakan district. Police have transported the wreckage to Chat Trakan Police Station and are urgently investigating to identify the deceased.

In the latest developments at Chat Trakan Police Station, 38 year old Niroj from Pathum Thani, the owner of the car and a car rental business, met with investigators to provide additional testimony. He had rented the vehicle to Ratchanok from Ang Thong two years ago, after which contact was lost. The GPS signal was last located near the cliff where the car was found.

Niroj expressed his desire to confirm whether the remains belong to Ratchanok. If not, he wishes to find out what happened to her. In 2023, the car’s GPS signal disappeared near Khao Khom Ma. However, records show that in 2024, Ratchanok was involved in a fraud case, suggesting she might still be alive.

He speculated that the car could have been sold to another party, but the DNA results from the police hospital’s forensic department are awaited to confirm this.

As the case progresses, police plan to conduct a DNA test on Ratchanok’s mother to see if it matches the bones found. During the investigation into the missing car in 2023, it was discovered that Ratchanok’s rental agreement was still active for 10 days.

If the DNA matches, it might be classified as an accident rather than theft. Police are thoroughly examining all facts to determine the truth, reported KhaoSod.

