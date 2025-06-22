Cambodia fuel shortage drives cross-border traffic surge into Thailand

A fuel shortage in Cambodia has led to a significant increase in cross-border traffic into Thailand, as Cambodian motorists seek to fill their tanks with more affordable and readily available fuel.

Yesterday morning, more than 100 luxury vehicles were observed crossing the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge into Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, resulting in congestion near the immigration checkpoint.

This influx is a response to severe fuel scarcity and frequent power outages in Poipet, prompting locals to rely on petrol-powered generators. In Cambodia, fuel prices have risen to 48 to 50 baht per litre for petrol and 38 to 40 baht for diesel, driving many Cambodians to Thailand, where prices are lower at 41.54 and 31.94 baht, respectively.

Official fuel prices in Cambodia this week are 4,400 riel (36 baht) for petrol and 3,550 riel (29.10 baht) for diesel, leading to speculation about profiteering and hoarding. Some Cambodians are draining their car tanks each morning, refilling in Thailand, and storing the fuel in 200-litre drums at home.

Wealthier households in Poipet, a city with over 100,000 residents, are reportedly stockpiling fuel drums in anticipation of prolonged shortages. On June 17, Cambodia switched off electricity from Thailand to Poipet, opting instead for a new transmission line from Vietnam. However, locals have complained about the inconsistency of this power supply, increasing the demand for generators.

At the Ban Khlong Luek permanent checkpoint, Thai immigration officers reported a busy scene with more than 1,000 Cambodian traders entering Thailand to open shops at the Rong Kluea Market. In contrast, the outbound terminal remained quiet, with few Thais crossing into Cambodia and only a few Lao workers arriving to stamp their passports.

Poipet’s economy heavily relies on casinos, but recent border disputes have led to a ban on Thais crossing the border to work or gamble. Thais are said to make up 80% of patrons in Poipet’s casinos, some of which are reportedly Thai-owned.

To manage the congestion and maintain order at the border, additional traffic police have been deployed in Aranyaprathet, as the fuel crisis continues to drive cross-border movement.

The situation follows a statement from former Cambodian premier Hun Sen, who claimed the country could manage without fuel from Thailand. Responding to Thai opposition calls for halting oil exports to Cambodia, Hun Sen insisted that his country would not suffer from not purchasing oil from Thailand, warning that the Thai oil and gas conglomerate PTT would be the one to lose out, reported Bangkok Post.

PTT operates 186 petrol stations and over 250 Cafe Amazon coffee shops in Cambodia.