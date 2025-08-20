Patong police stalled as ‘Arab’ tourist gang walks free

Patong Police are under mounting scrutiny as they continue to delay charges against six foreign tourists, described in official reports as “Arab,” who were allegedly involved in the brutal beating of a Thai motorbike rental operator.

The attack, which took place on August 10, left the victim hospitalised with a broken jaw and broken ribs.

The case only gained traction after a disturbing video of the assault went viral and landed on the desk of the National Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, Nirat Phongsitthaworn. He swiftly ordered the Kathu district chief to launch an immediate investigation, forcing local police into action.

Despite the uproar, police remain vague. Nine days on, they have not revealed the suspects’ names, ages, or nationalities, nor confirmed whether the men remain in custody. Confusion deepened when the Kathu District Office announced on Monday, August 18, that deportation procedures were underway, yet Patong Police later admitted no charges had even been filed.

Investigating officer Police Lieutenant Chittawan Pengkaew confirmed yesterday, August 19, that the tourists remain in Thailand, insisting the case is still under investigation.

“The medical report is required to confirm the extent of injuries before charges can be pressed.”

Doctors at Patong Hospital referred the victim to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further assessment.

According to initial reports, the confrontation began when one of the tourists rented a powerful Honda X-ADV 750cc motorcycle. An accident damaged the bike, and when the rental shop demanded 50,000 baht in compensation, the tourist allegedly offered just 10,000 baht, The Phuket News reported.

The heated argument spiralled into a violent gang assault, captured on camera at Rolling Stone All Tour on Soi Patong Centre, Phra Metta Road.

In a twist, one of the tourists has filed a counter-complaint, claiming he too was assaulted by a Thai national. The suspects and their embassy representatives are now pushing for the case to be expedited so they can leave the country.

Kathu Deputy District Chief Sikarin Aninbon has pledged to closely monitor the case.

“We will continue to provide updates,” he said, though locals remain sceptical.