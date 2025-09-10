Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups

Officers seized obstructions and warned locals about legal action

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
66 1 minute read
Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Patong Police Station Facebook

Police launched a street operation in Patong to remove illegal objects placed on roads and pavements to reserve parking, following complaints from locals.

At 10.30am today, September 10, officers from Patong Police Station launched a crackdown on unauthorised parking space blockades in a busy Phuket district.

Led by Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, the operation targeted makeshift barriers placed along Rat Uthit 200 Pi Road in Patong, Kathu district. The enforcement team included senior officers, Police Lieutenant Colonel Somporn Surin and Pol. Lt. Col. Chamnan Sapsin, along with the traffic unit led by Pol. Lt. Col. Charuwat Thiamnakha.

The team patrolled the area and removed various obstructions illegally occupying public roads and pavements: mostly plastic chairs, traffic cones, and other improvised barriers intended to reserve parking for nearby businesses.

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | News by Thaiger

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | News by Thaiger

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

These items were confiscated and taken back to Patong Police Station as evidence.

“This is a public road. No one has the right to claim it for private use,” said one officer involved in the operation. “We’re making it clear that placing objects to reserve parking is against the law.”

Residents and shopkeepers were also informed about the legal implications of blocking public spaces, with officers citing traffic regulations that prohibit the placement of any item that obstructs vehicle or pedestrian movement, reported The Phuket News.

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | News by Thaiger

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | News by Thaiger

The crackdown came after numerous complaints from motorists and tourists frustrated by limited access to public parking spaces. Locals had reportedly been using chairs, bins, and even chained tyres to claim street spots outside their homes or businesses.

Police warned that similar enforcement would continue throughout the Patong area in the coming weeks.

“This is just the beginning,” said another officer. “We will keep clearing the roads so everyone has equal access.”

Officers urge the public to report any further illegal obstructions via the Patong Police Station’s hotline or social media channels.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life

2 minutes ago
Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups

28 minutes ago
Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip

38 minutes ago
PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques

49 minutes ago
Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders older brother and hides body in septic tank

2 hours ago
Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand flies high with top marks in aviation safety audit

2 hours ago
Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya&#8217;s phase one sales hitting 42% | Thaiger Property News

Lunique Real Estate celebrates Skypark Lucean Jomtien Pattaya’s phase one sales hitting 42%

2 hours ago
Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rocks removed from Pattaya’s hidden beach over safety fears

2 hours ago
Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok&#8217;s Klong Prem Prison | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin begins 1 year sentence at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Prison

3 hours ago
2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Chinese and 11 Burmese arrested in Bangkok e-cigarettes factory raid

3 hours ago
Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok zookeeper killed in horrific lion attack at Safari World (video)

3 hours ago
BTS monthly packages return amid uncertain 20-baht flat fare policy | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS monthly packages return amid uncertain 20-baht flat fare policy

4 hours ago
Giant python captured after terrorising Pattaya footpath | Thaiger Pattaya News

Giant python captured after terrorising Pattaya footpath

5 hours ago
China hails Anutin election, pledges closer ties with Thailand | Thaiger Politics News

China hails Anutin election, pledges closer ties with Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai singer fined 1,000 baht for &#8216;Sox on Cox&#8217; performance in Nonthaburi restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer fined 1,000 baht for ‘Sox on Cox’ performance in Nonthaburi restaurant

6 hours ago
Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety

6 hours ago
Hong Kong Customs seize 6kg of cannabis from Thailand flight | Thaiger Cannabis News

Hong Kong Customs seize 6kg of cannabis from Thailand flight

6 hours ago
Chiang Mai pickup crash topples 24 power poles and kills 1 victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai pickup crash topples 24 power poles and kills 1 victim

7 hours ago
BBC crew nearly arrested while filming Thailand documentary | Thaiger Bangkok News

BBC crew nearly arrested while filming Thailand documentary

7 hours ago
Thai AirAsia X launches Bangkok-Almaty flights from December | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X launches Bangkok-Almaty flights from December

7 hours ago
More heavy rain and flash floods from monsoon to drench Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

More heavy rain and flash floods from monsoon to drench Thailand

10 hours ago
Thai mother violently punishes 13 year old son for raping younger half-sister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother violently punishes 13 year old son for raping younger half-sister

23 hours ago
Foreign couple survives unharmed after SUV crashes into Phuket sea | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple survives unharmed after SUV crashes into Phuket sea

23 hours ago
Thailand’s suicide rate climbs, foreigners among growing toll | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s suicide rate climbs, foreigners among growing toll

1 day ago
Thai woman saved from second suicide attempt after romance scam loss | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman saved from second suicide attempt after romance scam loss

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.