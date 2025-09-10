Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups

Police launched a street operation in Patong to remove illegal objects placed on roads and pavements to reserve parking, following complaints from locals.

At 10.30am today, September 10, officers from Patong Police Station launched a crackdown on unauthorised parking space blockades in a busy Phuket district.

Led by Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, the operation targeted makeshift barriers placed along Rat Uthit 200 Pi Road in Patong, Kathu district. The enforcement team included senior officers, Police Lieutenant Colonel Somporn Surin and Pol. Lt. Col. Chamnan Sapsin, along with the traffic unit led by Pol. Lt. Col. Charuwat Thiamnakha.

The team patrolled the area and removed various obstructions illegally occupying public roads and pavements: mostly plastic chairs, traffic cones, and other improvised barriers intended to reserve parking for nearby businesses.

These items were confiscated and taken back to Patong Police Station as evidence.

“This is a public road. No one has the right to claim it for private use,” said one officer involved in the operation. “We’re making it clear that placing objects to reserve parking is against the law.”

Residents and shopkeepers were also informed about the legal implications of blocking public spaces, with officers citing traffic regulations that prohibit the placement of any item that obstructs vehicle or pedestrian movement, reported The Phuket News.

The crackdown came after numerous complaints from motorists and tourists frustrated by limited access to public parking spaces. Locals had reportedly been using chairs, bins, and even chained tyres to claim street spots outside their homes or businesses.

Police warned that similar enforcement would continue throughout the Patong area in the coming weeks.

“This is just the beginning,” said another officer. “We will keep clearing the roads so everyone has equal access.”

Officers urge the public to report any further illegal obstructions via the Patong Police Station’s hotline or social media channels.