Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap

September 11, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

A Russian man recovered his belongings, which were swept away by a wave on Mai Khao Beach in Phuket, thanks to the help of Belgian and Spanish nationals.

The man filed a complaint with officers at Sakhu Police Station at 1.30pm yesterday, September 10, after losing his bag. He reported that he had been staying at a hotel along Mai Khao Beach in Phuket’s Thalang district and had left his bag on the beach.

Unfortunately, a wave swept the bag away. He and his friends searched for it but could not find it. The bag contained two passports, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and cash.

Police recorded his complaint and coordinated with relevant officials to spread the word, asking for cooperation from locals and tourists who might come across the missing bag.

At about 7pm the same day, a Belgian-Spanish couple arrived at the police station with the lost bag. They explained that they found it while walking along the beach. Officers checked the contents and found all the belongings intact.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Police then contacted the Russian man, who was able to retrieve his property. He expressed his gratitude both to the Belgian–Spanish couple and to Thai officials for their assistance. He revealed that he was scheduled to leave Thailand today, September 11, and was relieved to have his documents back in time.

Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

In a similar generous act in July, two New Zealand tourists found 1,500 Malaysian ringgit (around 11,000 baht) at the Chartered Bank Intersection in Phuket and handed it to the Tourist Police. Officers shared the discovery on social media, prompting a Malaysian woman to step forward to claim ownership.

A comparable heartwarming story was reported in Udon Thani in March, when a Thai woman rewarded a male rubbish collector with a permanent job after he found her 100,000 baht in cash on a roadside and returned it.

Another uplifting case occurred in Pattaya when a Thai road sweeper found a wallet on Walking Street and returned it to its rightful owner.

