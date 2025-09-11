Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video)

A zookeeper was killed in a lion attack at a Bangkok safari zoo, leading officials to suspend operations and order stricter safety measures nationwide.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), announced today, September 11, the immediate suspension of Safari World’s wild animal safari zone following the fatal attack.

Atthaphon confirmed the department had ordered the zoo to submit a detailed safety improvement plan within two days. He stressed that new measures must meet the “highest standards” to prevent a repeat tragedy.

“The department extends its condolences to the family of the deceased. We will closely investigate the zoo’s possession of all 32 lions to ensure compliance with the Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act of 2019.”

In addition, park officials will ramp up inspections of Thailand’s five open zoos, moving beyond the existing one-to-three-month checks to tighter monitoring.

Currently, Thailand has 620 lions under 85 registered keepers, with most held by zoos (75) and a smaller number by private breeders (10). Chachoengsao province tops the list, with 119 lions under care. All facilities are required to carry out monthly security drills and undergo inspection by the department.

Atthaphon revealed that the five lions involved in the attack will be quarantined for behavioural modification and permanently removed from public areas.

“They have harmed humans before and, if left unchecked, they could pose a danger to tourists.”

He reiterated that zoos must not allow visitors to pose for photos with dangerous animals, including lions, tigers and elephants, given their unpredictable instincts. He cited a case just two months ago where a tourist was mauled by a tiger during a photo session, calling it a cautionary tale about the risks of treating wild animals as tame attractions.

The deadly mauling has been labelled a serious lapse in safety. Safari World has been ordered to devise a new rehearsal and safety plan before the dangerous animal section can be reopened, reported โหนกระแส.

The five open zoos with such zones are located in Bangkok, Chon Buri (two sites), Kanchanaburi and Phuket, all of which will now face intensified scrutiny from the department.