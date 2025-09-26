Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo

A non-profit organisation, Be One, rescued an elderly woman who had been abandoned to live alone in a Bangkok condominium and was forced to search for scraps of food in rubbish bins.

A 35 year old resident of the same condominium, identified only as A, reported the matter to Be One in the hope of finding a solution. A explained that she had lived there for about two years and had encountered the elderly woman since moving in.

The woman often knocked on residents’ doors to beg for food. The condominium’s juristic team occasionally gave her food and drinks. When no one offered assistance, she resorted to scavenging leftovers outside.

Recently, the woman began displaying increasingly aggressive behaviour. It was reported that she threw several objects off her balcony, narrowly missing A and other residents. An unpleasant odour was also reported to be emanating from her room.

A added that the woman frequently startled neighbours with unsettling behaviour. She would leave her door slightly ajar, poke her head out, stick out her tongue, and say “hungry.” She did this almost daily in the early hours as some residents were leaving for work.

Neighbours reported that they had occasionally seen the woman’s grandson and other relatives visiting her, who sometimes brought her food.

Be One officers arrived at the condominium yesterday, September 25, to speak with the woman. At first, she refused to meet them, and it took more than two hours to persuade her to leave her room.

Officers later learned that her grandson had tried to admit her to a nursing home in August, as he was unable to care for her himself. However, the state-run facility was full, and the family was left waiting for a vacancy.

Be One has since contacted her family to discuss the matter in greater detail and is working to find a long-term solution that best supports the elderly woman.