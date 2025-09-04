Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo

Sting operation near border market uncovers hidden cash stash and four vehicles

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
53 1 minute read
Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Yesterday, September 3, immigration police, excise officials, and the 13th ranger task force collaborated to arrest a group involved in the illegal cigarette trade near the border in Khlong Hat district, Sa Kaeo province.

The operation followed complaints from locals at Baan Khao Din market about suspicious activities involving untaxed cigarettes. The police conducted a sting operation, which led them to several suspicious vehicles near the market, where they discovered a large quantity of illegal cigarettes. Four people were apprehended along with four vehicles.

Further investigation revealed that all people arrested were Cambodian. During the search, officials discovered over 7 million baht (US$216,675) in cash hidden within a spare tyre of one vehicle.

Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thairath

One suspect confessed that the cash belonged to relatives who asked them to take it back to Cambodia due to distrust in banks and fear of potential conflict. However, police remain sceptical of this explanation, suspecting a connection to the wider illegal cigarette trade prevalent along the border.

The police seized all evidence and brought the suspects, along with the cash, to the Khlong Hat Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo | News by Thaiger

In similar news, on August 10, soldiers from the Burapha Task Force, working with excise officials, seized over 13,000 packs of untaxed foreign cigarettes hidden in a sugarcane plantation near the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province.

Related Articles

The joint operation, involving the Burapha Task Force, the Aranyaprathet Special Task Unit, and the 1204th Ranger Company, began at around 12.30am during a routine border patrol.

Officers discovered 15 sacks concealed about 10 metres from the Khong Nam Sai canal, which marks part of the border, in Ban Non Khilek, Phansuk subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district.

Police uncovered a large haul of untaxed foreign cigarettes, including 4,500 large Mond packs, 830 small Mond packs, 770 large Capital packs, and 6,990 small Oris packs, totalling 13,090 packs.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket’s Patong Tunnel greenlit with 11-billion-baht budget | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Patong Tunnel greenlit with 11-billion-baht budget

12 seconds ago
Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo

17 minutes ago
Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request

20 minutes ago
Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala&#8217;s Betong district | Thaiger South Thailand News

Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala’s Betong district

35 minutes ago
2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani

37 minutes ago
Political showdown: Thailand&#8217;s House to vote on new PM tomorrow | Thaiger Politics News

Political showdown: Thailand’s House to vote on new PM tomorrow

53 minutes ago
Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell

1 hour ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok

1 hour ago
Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project

17 hours ago
Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist

17 hours ago
Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea | Thaiger Politics News

Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea

17 hours ago
Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms

18 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island

18 hours ago
British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

19 hours ago
Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok hotels face crunch as occupancy rates tumble

19 hours ago
Thai woman finds missing husband&#8217;s skeleton in septic tank | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman finds missing husband’s skeleton in septic tank

20 hours ago
Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man wanted after stabbing wife in domestic row

20 hours ago
Woman&#8217;s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir | Thaiger Crime News

Woman’s body found in suitcase in Chon Buri reservoir

20 hours ago
Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fugitive captured in Bangkok after motorcycle theft spree

20 hours ago
Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Purple Line project probed after dead fish found

20 hours ago
E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast | Thaiger Thailand News

E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

20 hours ago
17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

17 year old teenage boys gang rape three 14 year old girl in Pathum Thani

21 hours ago
Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok Airways warns of U-Tapao airport pull-out

21 hours ago
Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security | Thaiger Thailand News

Prasat Ta Muen Thom access restricted as Thailand tightens border security

21 hours ago
Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand’s oldest hippo Mae Mali prepares for 60th birthday bash

21 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee17 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
53 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.