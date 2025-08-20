Media chiefs unite in Phuket to shape future broadcasts

Conference spotlights innovation, cooperation, and Thailand’s growing role in Asia-Pacific media

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket has rolled out the red carpet for the world’s media chiefs, hosting the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD).

The three-day forum, which opened yesterday, August 19, at the Beyond Kata Hotel, has drawn more than 100 senior delegates from 24 countries under the banner Media Power: Building People, Creating Peace, and Forwarding a Sustainable Society. It is the first time the prestigious event has been staged on the island.

Public Relations Department (PRD) Director-General Sudruthai Lertkasem, who also chairs AIBD’s Executive Board, presided over the opening.

“Hosting this event reflects international recognition of Thailand’s role in the media sector. It is a vital opportunity to exchange knowledge and shape the future of the Asia-Pacific media industry.”

Day one began with a Strategic Planning Team session reviewing AIBD’s five-year roadmap (2025–2029). Delegates tackled priorities such as performance audits, budgeting, and new long-term strategies.

Central to the discussions was the creation of three new working groups:

  • Emerging Technology Working Group: exploring innovations like AI to transform media operations

  • Content Working Group: focusing on quality programming, digital demands, and revenue growth

  • Sustainability Working Group: establishing financial and environmental guidelines for long-term resilience

Thai professionals are expected to play a role in all three groups, underscoring Thailand’s rising influence in regional broadcasting.

AIBD Director Philomena Gnanapragasm hailed the theme of Media for People, Peace, and Prosperity, stressing that peace was “what the world needs most” and that the media has a critical role in securing it.

Beyond policy and strategy, the gathering highlights Phuket’s capacity as a venue for global summits. Delegates from India, Russia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Seychelles, Maldives, and Malaysia emphasised how the forum fosters professional collaboration while boosting cultural and tourism ties.

India’s broadcasting chief, Gaurav Dwivedi, noted the popularity of Thai films in India as a bridge between the two nations.

The PRD greeted international visitors with traditional Thai flower garlands at Phuket Airport, blending diplomacy with cultural soft power.

A major outcome from early talks was a proposal to host the Asia Media Summit 2026 in the Maldives, focusing on sustainability, clean energy, and digital innovation, reported The Phuket News.

As sessions continue through tomorrow, August 21, Phuket finds itself at the heart of Asia-Pacific broadcasting, with leaders working to ensure the media industry can deliver peace, prosperity, and sustainability for years to come.

Media chiefs unite in Phuket to shape future broadcasts

