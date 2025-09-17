Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya

An Australian man in Chon Buri slashed his face with a knife before leaping from a sixth-floor hotel balcony, surviving the fall with serious injuries.

The incident occurred today, September 17, at a seven-storey hotel on Soi Petchtrakul in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Police Lieutenant Sonthaya Khanthrap, deputy inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, led a response team that included tourist police, rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, and medics from Pattaya City Hospital.

When officers arrived, they found the 55 year old Australian lying on the road, dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and shorts, writhing in pain. His left cheek had been deeply slashed with a knife, and the force of his fall left a parked car’s bonnet caved in. Rescue workers provided immediate first aid before rushing him to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigators inspected the man’s sixth-floor hotel room, where they discovered a bloodstained knife believed to have been used in the self-inflicted wound. Police suspect the man cut himself before leaping from the balcony in an effort to end his life.

A witness told officers that the man had been staying alone in the room and appeared distressed before the incident. The witness added that the sound of the crash drew staff and guests outside, where they found the injured foreigner lying on the ground, according to Amarin TV.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attempted suicide. While no foul play is currently suspected, officers said they will continue to gather evidence and consider legal proceedings.

Police have not released the man’s name while contacting the Australian Embassy.

Pattaya, a city known for its nightlife and popularity among foreign tourists and retirees, has seen several similar incidents in recent years, with police and rescue workers frequently called to assist distressed foreigners.

The man remains in hospital under medical supervision. Officials confirmed his condition is serious but stable.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.