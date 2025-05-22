Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

A drunk Thai man rode his motorcycle against the flow of traffic and collided with a female rider, resulting in her death, on Number 4027 Road in Phuket on Tuesday night.

The accident was reported to officers at Thalang Police Station and Thalang Hospital at approximately 11.45pm, May 20. It occurred near the PTT petrol station at the Paklok branch in Thalang District.

Upon arrival, police found two damaged motorcycles and two injured motorists at the scene. The injured woman, 42 year old Thanwarat Chobtaeng, was critically wounded and later succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.

The male rider, 32 year old Piyanat Srichan, sustained multiple wounds and abrasions. His face was bruised and blood was reported to be coming from his eyes.

Piyanat was transported to a hospital for further treatment and subjected to an alcohol test. Medical staff confirmed his blood alcohol level was 130 milligrammes per cent, significantly exceeding the legal limit of 50 milligrammes per cent.

Piyanat admitted to consuming alcohol before riding against the traffic flow to return home, located near the port market. He stated that he unexpectedly collided with the victim’s motorcycle, which was travelling lawfully in the left lane.

Residents commented that it is common for motorcyclists to ride against the traffic flow at this particular location. Law-abiding road users are often at risk of accidents due to such reckless behaviour, and tragically, this time it cost an innocent woman her life.

A similar incident occurred in Pattaya three weeks ago, when a sedan driver travelling against the flow of traffic reportedly became aggressive after another motorist refused to yield. Video footage of the incident showed the enraged driver damaging the victim’s car, breaking a side mirror.

The suspect allegedly claimed his father was a police officer and that he could act without consequence. Despite later contacting the victim to offer compensation and seek a compromise, the victim declined and chose to pursue legal action.