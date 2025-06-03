Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine

Too much for struggling families, Pattaya drivers push back on strict new helmet penalties

Ryan Turner
Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine
Motorbike taxi drivers in Pattaya are pushing back against a new 2,000 baht fine for riding without a helmet, calling it unaffordable and a threat to their already fragile incomes.

Starting June 1, the Royal Thai Police began strict enforcement of Section 122 of the Land Traffic Act. The law requires both riders and passengers on motorcycles to wear helmets, with violators facing a fine of up to 2,000 baht. If a passenger is caught without a helmet, the driver is also held liable, doubling the fine to 4,000 baht.

While the clampdown has been praised in areas like Bangkok, where checkpoints in Suthisan, Wang Thonglang and Bang Sue reported few violations, the situation in Pattaya is different. Drivers say the policy is difficult to enforce in tourist-heavy zones, where many passengers refuse helmets due to hygiene concerns or ignorance of the law.

“We can’t force customers to wear shared helmets,” said Suphon, a 47 year old motorcycle taxi driver in Pattaya. “If we do, they just walk away or don’t take the ride. We lose income either way.”

Suphon added that while safety is important, the penalties are excessive in the current economy.

“We agree that helmets save lives, but 2,000 baht is too much. A fine of 400 to 500 baht would be more reasonable. Right now, people are struggling just to put food on the table.”

Similar concerns were reported in Nakhon Ratchasima, where residents complained that public awareness about the law remains low. Many said they weren’t informed until they were hit with hefty fines.

Motorbike taxi drivers are urging the government to reduce the penalties and improve communication efforts. They argue that harsh fines risk deepening economic hardship rather than improving road safety, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers slam ‘unfair’ 2,000 baht helmet fine | News by Thaiger
Police checkpoint in Pattaya during Songkran | Photo via Pattaya News

Meanwhile, in Phuket, Thalang Police are intensifying efforts to promote road safety by cracking down on underage and unsafe student motorcyclists.

Officers at Thalang Police Station are focusing on enforcing traffic discipline among school-age riders, particularly during term time, targeting violations such as motorbikes without mirrors, excessively loud exhausts, and riding without a valid license.

Ryan Turner
