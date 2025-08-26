Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket

Police launch probe after seafarer discovered dead aboard anchored vessel

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
61 1 minute read
Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Police in Phuket are investigating the death of a Filipino crewman who was found hanged aboard a Singapore-flagged gas tanker anchored off Ao Makham.

The body of 28 year old John Bernice Tio Brioso was discovered at around 5pm yesterday, August 25, aboard the Hoegh Gandria, which was moored off Wichit.

The vessel’s captain, Nikolic Drasco, immediately alerted Thai police. Officers from Wichit Police Station boarded the ship at about 6.35pm after receiving the report.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chonlathit Khiaw-on, the investigating officer, confirmed the man was found in his normal work clothes. A preliminary examination by forensic officers and a duty doctor revealed marks on his neck consistent with hanging. No other injuries or signs of assault were detected.

Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket | News by Thaiger

Investigators inspected the scene and the crewman’s cabin but found no evidence of a struggle or ransacking. His body was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy.

Police said the case is being treated as a suspected suicide, though a full investigation remains underway.

Related Articles

The initial emergency response was triggered at 6.10pm yesterday when Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, Director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC 3), ordered an urgent medical team to the vessel after receiving reports of a crewman in respiratory distress.

Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket | News by Thaiger

By the time responders reached the Hoegh Gandria, the crewman had already been pronounced dead, The Phuket News reported.

Police have notified the Philippine consular officials, while Thai-MECC 3 confirmed the case is being handled in line with Thai legal procedures.

Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket | News by Thaiger

The death comes as Phuket police continue to emphasise the importance of seafarer welfare, with the island’s busy shipping lanes hosting hundreds of international vessels each year.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden

9 seconds ago
Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket

17 minutes ago
Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition

30 minutes ago
Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail | Thaiger Cannabis News

Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail

38 minutes ago
Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal

46 minutes ago
Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained | Thaiger Crime News

Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained

60 minutes ago
Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel

1 hour ago
Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama | Thaiger Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama

2 hours ago
Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit

2 hours ago
Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments

2 hours ago
Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism

2 hours ago
Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building

3 hours ago
20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November | Thaiger Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November

3 hours ago
Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz

3 hours ago
Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets | Thaiger Crime News

Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets

3 hours ago
Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite | Thaiger Business News

Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite

4 hours ago
Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended

4 hours ago
Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video)

4 hours ago
SmartLynx Thailand lands first jet ahead of big launch | Thaiger Aviation News

SmartLynx Thailand lands first jet ahead of big launch

4 hours ago
Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved

4 hours ago
British expat’s £1.5 million Thai dream ends in jail nightmare | Thaiger Thailand News

British expat’s £1.5 million Thai dream ends in jail nightmare

5 hours ago
100 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

100 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry into Thailand

5 hours ago
Phuket tourists ignore beach red flags, attacks lifeguards | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourists ignore beach red flags, attacks lifeguards

5 hours ago
Pickup’s sudden turn leaves Pattaya bikers in agony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pickup’s sudden turn leaves Pattaya bikers in agony

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x