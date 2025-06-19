Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

Officer reportedly displays stress before his tragic decision

June 19, 2025
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility
Photo by สถาบันราชบุรีศึกษา via Google Map

A Thai soldier today reportedly committed suicide using an M16 rifle at a welfare accommodation facility in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

The Phra Chulachomklao Fort Disaster Relief Radio Centre announced on its official Facebook page that it received a report of the man’s death at approximately 3.17pm on June 19.

His body was discovered at a welfare accommodation building under the Office of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) in Dusit. He sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head, and an M16 rifle was found at the scene.

According to Matichon, the deceased was a sergeant serving in the Royal Thai Army’s 2nd Division. The incident is suspected to be suicide, as the officer had previously exhibited signs of stress. It is believed he used the M16 rifle to take his own life.

The area is under the jurisdiction of officers from Samsen Police Station, though authorities have yet to release further details to the public.

Thai soldier commits suicide with M16
Photo by Vadimborkin via Canva

In a similar case last year, a soldier in the central province of Prachin Buri attempted to take his own life due to stress reportedly caused by bullying from senior officers. He sustained serious injuries after jumping from a dormitory building.

Due to conflicting accounts from fellow soldiers who witnessed the incident, both netizens and the soldier’s family raised suspicions that the fall may have been the result of abuse rather than a suicide attempt.

Related Articles
Thai soldier takes own life over stress
Photo by Connor Kelley via Canva

Another Thai soldier allegedly died by suicide on February 10 at a volleyball court in Wachirabenchathat Park in Bangkok. He reportedly shot himself in the right temple while seated on the second row of the grandstand, shocking nearby volleyball players.

It was reported that the soldier was involved in a conflict with a colleague before the incident, though details of the dispute were not made public.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

