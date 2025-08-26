Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition

Malaysia’s tourist target for this year has been adjusted to 5 million, mirroring the figures from 2024, yet this market might achieve a similar number of arrivals as China, remaining unaffected by the border province conditions.

Patsee Permvongsenee, the executive director for the ASEAN, South Asia, and South Pacific region at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), noted optimism for the Malaysian market despite sluggish Chinese arrivals.

By August 17, Thailand had welcomed over 2.87 million Malaysian tourists, making it the second-largest inbound market, trailing Chinese arrivals by just 60,000. In early July, Malaysian arrivals even surpassed those from China.

Patsee highlighted that over 70% of these visitors enter through land borders, prompting TAT to organise promotional campaigns and events in these areas to encourage repeat visits, such as the Vijitr at Hatyai illumination art event from August 29 to September 21.

“Malaysians now visit Thailand via the border more on weekdays, not only weekends,” she remarked.

Initially, TAT aimed for at least 5.2 million Malaysian tourists this year, considering its high potential, but the target has been revised to approximately 5 million.

Patsee explained that China is offering significant discounts on tour packages and airfares to attract Malaysian tourists in direct competition with Thailand. Last month, China and Malaysia announced a mutual visa-free agreement to enhance trade and tourism.

Malaysian tourists

Songchai Mungprasitthichai, president of the Songkhla Tourism Promotion Association, suggested that Malaysian tourist numbers this year could match Chinese arrivals, which are expected to fall below 6.7 million, fewer than in 2024.

During Malaysia’s Independence Day holiday on August 31, Hat Yai is anticipated to receive 5,000 to 10,000 Malaysian tourists daily, pushing hotel occupancy rates to near capacity. Songchai noted a potential 20 to 30% increase in arrivals around Malaysia Day on September 16, a popular travel period.

Despite Malaysia’s State Tourism, Culture, Arts, and Heritage Committee advising citizens to delay trips to Thailand following a bomb attack in Tak Bai, Narathiwat, Songchai expressed confidence in Malaysian tourists’ familiarity with Thailand’s social and tourism environment.

They remain undeterred by negative news, including Thailand-Cambodia border skirmishes and unrest in the deep south, recognising these disputes do not target foreign visitors. The recent fire attack on Malaysian tourists in Bangkok had only a short-lived impact.

Patsee confirmed no official advisory from the Malaysian embassy against visiting Thailand post-bomb attack. Tourists are advised to exercise caution, avoiding areas with frequent bomb attacks, and to stay informed via the news.

The proposed 200,000 round-trip domestic flight giveaway for foreign tourists from September to November could encourage Malaysians to explore other popular destinations beyond Hat Yai.

According to TAT, Malaysian tourists spend approximately 5,500 baht (US$170) per day, or over 28,700 baht (US$885) per trip, with an average stay of 4.96 days, reported Bangkok Post.