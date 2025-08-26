Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden

Yesterday, 25 August, at 12.20pm local time in Stockholm, Sweden, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampong witnessed the signing of three agreements to purchase Gripen E/F fighter jets.

The first agreement covers the purchase of four Gripen E/F jets under Phase 1, valued at 19.5 billion baht (US$600 million). Air Force Commander General Panpakdee Patanakul signed on behalf of Thailand, while Mikael Granholm, Director-General of the Swedish Materiel Administration (FMV), signed for Sweden. Swedish Defence Minister Dr Pal Jonson also witnessed the ceremony.

The second agreement outlines the delegation of authority from the Swedish government to Swedish agencies, involving Mikael Granholm, Lars Helmrich, Micael Johansson of Saab AB, and Lars Tossman from Saab AB. The third agreement covers the offset policy between the Thai Air Force and Saab AB, signed by General Panpakdee and Lars Tossman.

This marks the first delivery phase of four jets out of a total planned 12, replacing Thailand’s F-16s that have been in service for over 37 years. Sweden is set to deliver two aircraft per year starting in 2029 until the squadron is complete.

Speaking after the signing, Foreign Minister Maris said the deal not only strengthens Thailand’s military capabilities but also marks a milestone in developing the country’s defence industry in line with government policy.

He added that the agreement builds on initiatives started under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and continues under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, aiming to generate long-term benefits for Thailand.

Fighter jets

“Our goal is for the government to act as a facilitator, while businesses and industry players lead technology transfer efforts, boosting Thailand’s defence capabilities in the future. I have spoken with the Air Force Commander and am confident that the Air Force has quality personnel and a clear policy to position Thailand among the top nations in this field.”

Loading…

The foreign minister also emphasised that the signing reassures Sweden and the international community following recent border tensions with Cambodia. He stressed that Thailand has demonstrated its capability to operate within international law and standards.

Using Gripen fighter jets, the Thai Air Force can strike military targets precisely without entering Cambodian territory, unlike Cambodian forces, which focus on civilian areas, reported Dailynews.

“Thailand is a peace-loving nation, like Sweden and the European Union, but maintaining strong self-defence capabilities is essential. The Gripen purchase marks the beginning of peaceful international cooperation and enhances our ability to defend ourselves effectively. This will also raise Thailand’s standing in the global community,” Maris concluded.