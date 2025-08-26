Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden

Thailand takes major step in modernising air force

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
53 2 minutes read
Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

Yesterday, 25 August, at 12.20pm local time in Stockholm, Sweden, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampong witnessed the signing of three agreements to purchase Gripen E/F fighter jets.

The first agreement covers the purchase of four Gripen E/F jets under Phase 1, valued at 19.5 billion baht (US$600 million). Air Force Commander General Panpakdee Patanakul signed on behalf of Thailand, while Mikael Granholm, Director-General of the Swedish Materiel Administration (FMV), signed for Sweden. Swedish Defence Minister Dr Pal Jonson also witnessed the ceremony.

The second agreement outlines the delegation of authority from the Swedish government to Swedish agencies, involving Mikael Granholm, Lars Helmrich, Micael Johansson of Saab AB, and Lars Tossman from Saab AB. The third agreement covers the offset policy between the Thai Air Force and Saab AB, signed by General Panpakdee and Lars Tossman.

This marks the first delivery phase of four jets out of a total planned 12, replacing Thailand’s F-16s that have been in service for over 37 years. Sweden is set to deliver two aircraft per year starting in 2029 until the squadron is complete.

Speaking after the signing, Foreign Minister Maris said the deal not only strengthens Thailand’s military capabilities but also marks a milestone in developing the country’s defence industry in line with government policy.

He added that the agreement builds on initiatives started under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and continues under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, aiming to generate long-term benefits for Thailand.

Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

Fighter jets

Related Articles

“Our goal is for the government to act as a facilitator, while businesses and industry players lead technology transfer efforts, boosting Thailand’s defence capabilities in the future. I have spoken with the Air Force Commander and am confident that the Air Force has quality personnel and a clear policy to position Thailand among the top nations in this field.”

The foreign minister also emphasised that the signing reassures Sweden and the international community following recent border tensions with Cambodia. He stressed that Thailand has demonstrated its capability to operate within international law and standards.

Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | News by Thaiger

Using Gripen fighter jets, the Thai Air Force can strike military targets precisely without entering Cambodian territory, unlike Cambodian forces, which focus on civilian areas, reported Dailynews.

“Thailand is a peace-loving nation, like Sweden and the European Union, but maintaining strong self-defence capabilities is essential. The Gripen purchase marks the beginning of peaceful international cooperation and enhances our ability to defend ourselves effectively. This will also raise Thailand’s standing in the global community,” Maris concluded.

Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck

3 seconds ago
Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden

12 minutes ago
Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipino crewman found hanged on gas tanker off Phuket

28 minutes ago
Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand eyes 5 million Malaysian tourists amid China competition

41 minutes ago
Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail | Thaiger Cannabis News

Scottish drug mule with cannabis haul from Thailand dodges jail

50 minutes ago
Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal

57 minutes ago
Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained | Thaiger Crime News

Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained

1 hour ago
Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel

1 hour ago
Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama | Thaiger Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama

2 hours ago
Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit

2 hours ago
Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments

2 hours ago
Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism

3 hours ago
Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building

3 hours ago
20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November | Thaiger Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November

3 hours ago
Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz

4 hours ago
Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets | Thaiger Crime News

Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets

4 hours ago
Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite | Thaiger Business News

Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite

4 hours ago
Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended

4 hours ago
Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video)

4 hours ago
SmartLynx Thailand lands first jet ahead of big launch | Thaiger Aviation News

SmartLynx Thailand lands first jet ahead of big launch

4 hours ago
Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved

5 hours ago
British expat’s £1.5 million Thai dream ends in jail nightmare | Thaiger Thailand News

British expat’s £1.5 million Thai dream ends in jail nightmare

5 hours ago
100 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

100 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry into Thailand

5 hours ago
Phuket tourists ignore beach red flags, attacks lifeguards | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourists ignore beach red flags, attacks lifeguards

5 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
53 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x