Prison shock: Myanmar woman hangs herself in Phuket cell

A Burmese woman detained for deportation was found dead in a Phuket immigration cell after hanging herself with her trousers.

A 29 year old Myanmar woman took her own life while being held in an immigration detention room at the Phuket Immigration Office early yesterday morning, August 22.

The woman, identified as Htike Darlee, was found dead at around 5.03am in her holding cell located in Phuket Town. She had been awaiting deportation following her transfer from prison earlier this month.

Police were alerted to the scene just before 8am. Phuket City Police Investigator Police Lieutenant Colonel Weerayut Thansirisukvorakul confirmed the presence of a forensic doctor, the district chief, and a Phuket Provincial Prosecutor, all of whom were called to examine the scene and witness the post-mortem process.

CCTV footage from inside the cell revealed Darlee tying her trousers to the metal bars and hanging herself. A CCTV still image, obtained by The Phuket News, showed her suspended from the bars.

According to the police report, Darlee had been released from Phuket Provincial Prison on August 15. She was taken into custody by Thalang Police, then later transferred to Patong Police Station, which had been handling her original case.

On the afternoon of August 21, she was handed over to Phuket Immigration for detention under Immigration Bureau Order No. 8, pending deportation to Myanmar.

The Phuket News reported that at the time of her death, two other women were sharing the cell with Darlee. Police have not stated whether the cellmates noticed or attempted to stop the incident.

Her death is being treated as suicide. No foul play is suspected at this stage.

Officials have yet to comment on whether standard suicide prevention protocols were in place inside the detention facility.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.