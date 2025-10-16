Thai woman loses 30,000 baht in foreign husband matchmaking scam

Victim hopes her story warns others seeking love abroad

Thursday, October 16, 2025
Photo via Naewna

A 50 year old Thai woman in the Isaan province of Udon Thani lost 30,000 baht after hiring a fraudulent matchmaker to find her a foreign husband.

The victim, identified only as Jip, filed a complaint against the scam agency at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station on October 13. She also handed over CCTV footage showing her discussions with a woman who claimed to be a company representative, which she provided to officers as evidence.

Jip explained that she had previously been married and divorced twice. After unsuccessful relationships with Thai men, she hoped that a foreign partner might help improve her life.

Jip began searching for a matchmaking agency via the Facebook application until she came across a page called “Madam Sai For (มาดามสายฝอ)”, which claimed to provide matchmaking services.

She contacted the page and was introduced to a woman named Ann, who later arranged a meeting at Jip’s home to explain the process of finding her a foreign husband.

Photo via Naewna

Ann told Jip that she would need to pay a fee of 70,000 baht for the service, but Jip could pay a deposit of 30,000 baht first. After the payment, Ann promised to arrange a meeting between Jip and a British man, and then left Jip’s home with a man waiting to pick her up in a black sedan.

Unfortunately, Jip was unable to contact Ann on the day of the arranged meeting. Ann blocked both her Facebook account and phone number.

Scam matchmaker swindles money from Thai woman in Udon Thani
Photo via Naewna

Security cameras captured the identity of Ann as well as the registration plate of the black sedan. Jip hopes this will provide crucial evidence for the police to track down the scammer.

Jip stated that the case is currently under legal proceedings and brought it to the media as a warning to other women seeking foreign partners. She added that she would be willing to drop the legal action if Ann returned the full amount.

Naewna reported that another Thai woman, Saisunee, lost 100,000 baht to a similar scam matchmaker two months earlier, and police have not yet arrested the suspect.

Thursday, October 16, 2025
50 1 minute read

