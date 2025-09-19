Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay

A Chinese man wanted for embezzlement was arrested in Phuket after being tracked to a restaurant by immigration officers for overstaying his visa in Thailand.

The 37 year old man, identified only as Peng, was arrested by Phuket Immigration officers on Wednesday, September 17, after investigators tracked him to a Chinese restaurant in the Wichit area.

Peng was wanted in China on an international arrest warrant for the embezzlement of state property worth tens of millions of baht. Police in China had alerted Thai Immigration officials, suspecting that he had been hiding in Thailand.

Officers from Phuket Immigration, working in coordination with the Crime Suppression Division of Immigration Bureau 6, conducted surveillance and waited until Peng was seated for a meal before arresting him.

A background check confirmed that Peng had overstayed his Thai visa by 272 days. He was charged accordingly and handed over to investigators to begin legal proceedings.

Coordination with the Chinese Embassy is currently underway to initiate Peng’s repatriation, reported The Phuket News.

Immigration Bureau Commissioner Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak confirmed the arrest in an official statement and warned that foreign nationals on the run would find no refuge in Thailand.

“The Immigration Bureau is committed to preventing foreigners from using Thailand as a base for illegal business activities, transnational crime, and other offences that affect public safety and confidence in Phuket as a tourist destination.”

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by Thai police to crack down on international fugitives attempting to use the country as a hideout.

In similar news, Immigration police in Chiang Mai arrested a Chinese man on April 30 for overstaying his tourist visa. The operation was carried out on Thipanet Road in Mueang district as part of a joint effort between the Chiang Mai Provincial Immigration Bureau and Immigration Division 5.

Officers confirmed the man had remained in Thailand beyond the expiry of his permitted stay. He was informed of the charges and his legal rights before being taken to Chiang Mai City Police Station for further legal action.