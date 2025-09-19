Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay

Immigration officers swooped in as the suspect dined at a restaurant

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025
50 1 minute read
Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A Chinese man wanted for embezzlement was arrested in Phuket after being tracked to a restaurant by immigration officers for overstaying his visa in Thailand.

The 37 year old man, identified only as Peng, was arrested by Phuket Immigration officers on Wednesday, September 17, after investigators tracked him to a Chinese restaurant in the Wichit area.

Peng was wanted in China on an international arrest warrant for the embezzlement of state property worth tens of millions of baht. Police in China had alerted Thai Immigration officials, suspecting that he had been hiding in Thailand.

Officers from Phuket Immigration, working in coordination with the Crime Suppression Division of Immigration Bureau 6, conducted surveillance and waited until Peng was seated for a meal before arresting him.

Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay | News by Thaiger

A background check confirmed that Peng had overstayed his Thai visa by 272 days. He was charged accordingly and handed over to investigators to begin legal proceedings.

Coordination with the Chinese Embassy is currently underway to initiate Peng’s repatriation, reported The Phuket News.

Related Articles

Immigration Bureau Commissioner Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak confirmed the arrest in an official statement and warned that foreign nationals on the run would find no refuge in Thailand.

Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay | News by Thaiger

“The Immigration Bureau is committed to preventing foreigners from using Thailand as a base for illegal business activities, transnational crime, and other offences that affect public safety and confidence in Phuket as a tourist destination.”

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by Thai police to crack down on international fugitives attempting to use the country as a hideout.

In similar news, Immigration police in Chiang Mai arrested a Chinese man on April 30 for overstaying his tourist visa. The operation was carried out on Thipanet Road in Mueang district as part of a joint effort between the Chiang Mai Provincial Immigration Bureau and Immigration Division 5.

Officers confirmed the man had remained in Thailand beyond the expiry of his permitted stay. He was informed of the charges and his legal rights before being taken to Chiang Mai City Police Station for further legal action.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese fugitive caught in Phuket after 272-day overstay

8 seconds ago
Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pensioner’s 1 million baht scam foiled in central Thailand (video)

22 minutes ago
Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal | Thaiger South Thailand News

Child with special needs found dead in Hat Yai canal

55 minutes ago
Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade | Thaiger Business News

Thailand finance chief vows to steady baht, probe gold trade

1 hour ago
Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cannabis vendor claims highway police extorted cash

2 hours ago
4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist | Thaiger Phuket News

4 Brits arrested after robbing American lawyer in Phuket heist

2 hours ago
Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Northern Thailand machete attack leaves teen with severed wrist (video)

2 hours ago
Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok steps up plans for 2025 SEA Games spectacle

4 hours ago
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets | Thaiger Finance

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

4 hours ago
Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X unveils 3 new routes for December takeoff

4 hours ago
American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist rammed off bike and robbed in Phuket attack

5 hours ago
Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung trains 150 volunteers for disaster response

5 hours ago
Pheu Thai hints at Thaksin’s son-in-law for PM race | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai hints at Thaksin’s son-in-law for PM race

5 hours ago
Taxi turf war erupts as Phuket drivers block cruise cab | Thaiger Phuket News

Taxi turf war erupts as Phuket drivers block cruise cab

6 hours ago
Pattaya police bag award for teaming up with locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police bag award for teaming up with locals

6 hours ago
Knife thug robs Saraburi gold shop, takes customer hostage (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Knife thug robs Saraburi gold shop, takes customer hostage (video)

6 hours ago
Thailand battered by heavy rains as monsoon drags on | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand battered by heavy rains as monsoon drags on

8 hours ago
Phuket cracks down on illegal restaurants in protected park | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket cracks down on illegal restaurants in protected park

22 hours ago
Bang Lamung monk busted with meth hidden in alms bowls | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung monk busted with meth hidden in alms bowls

22 hours ago
Thaksin’s daughters bring cash and comfort to jailed ex-PM | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin’s daughters bring cash and comfort to jailed ex-PM

23 hours ago
Pickup driver busted for fake tax sticker trick in Chumphon | Thaiger South Thailand News

Pickup driver busted for fake tax sticker trick in Chumphon

23 hours ago
Hunt on for driver after car smashes Phuket U-turn barrier | Thaiger Phuket News

Hunt on for driver after car smashes Phuket U-turn barrier

24 hours ago
Pattaya drivers slam selective crackdown on odd-even parking | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers slam selective crackdown on odd-even parking

1 day ago
Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai curry rice championship set to spice up Bangkok

1 day ago
Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy | Thaiger Business News

Shopee shatters records with 9.9 shopping spree frenzy

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.