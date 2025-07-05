Chinese man joins ‘Pattaya Flying Club’ in latest tragic fall

A young Chinese man fell from a six-storey building in Pattaya, resulting in his death. The incident occurred at a hotel on Soi Paniadchang, North Pattaya, and raised suspicions of its use as a call centre operation base.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehrao of Pattaya Police Station received the report yesterday, July 4, and coordinated with Police Colonel Ekkachai Sratongyu and the Sawang Boriboon Foundation rescue team to inspect the scene.

The hotel, a seven-storey building offering daily and monthly rentals, was the location where a Chinese man, approximately in his early twenties, was found dead. The body was discovered face down, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, with a pair of sandals nearby. A serious head injury was noted, indicating a severe impact with the ground.

Inside the hotel, the absence of reception staff or any employees made it difficult to confirm the floor from which the man fell. A black cloth covered the hotel’s name sign, adding to the mystery. However, upon inspection, the police noticed the sixth-floor balcony door was open, directly above where the body was found.

Upon searching the sixth floor, which houses 16 rooms, no one were present. The rooms’ setup, featuring numerous computers, suggested prior usage, although they were recently cleared out. In room 1615, aligned with the fall location, a passport belonging to a 24 year old Chinese national, Liu Song, was discovered and kept as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

Residents across from the hotel shared that the establishment regularly saw Chinese tourists coming and going, despite appearing closed. Observations included tourists entering and leaving individually, carrying backpacks.

During the police investigation, a suspicious Chinese man in a tank top and shorts attempted to evade officers. He was taken in for questioning at Pattaya Police Station. The man claimed to be a tourist and denied any involvement in the incident.