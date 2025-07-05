Chinese man joins ‘Pattaya Flying Club’ in latest tragic fall

The insensitively-named 'club' claims another victim as police suspect call centre scam activity

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
110 1 minute read
Chinese man joins ‘Pattaya Flying Club’ in latest tragic fall
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

A young Chinese man fell from a six-storey building in Pattaya, resulting in his death. The incident occurred at a hotel on Soi Paniadchang, North Pattaya, and raised suspicions of its use as a call centre operation base.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehrao of Pattaya Police Station received the report yesterday, July 4, and coordinated with Police Colonel Ekkachai Sratongyu and the Sawang Boriboon Foundation rescue team to inspect the scene.

The hotel, a seven-storey building offering daily and monthly rentals, was the location where a Chinese man, approximately in his early twenties, was found dead. The body was discovered face down, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, with a pair of sandals nearby. A serious head injury was noted, indicating a severe impact with the ground.

Chinese man joins 'Pattaya Flying Club' in latest tragic fall | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

Chinese man joins 'Pattaya Flying Club' in latest tragic fall | News by Thaiger

Inside the hotel, the absence of reception staff or any employees made it difficult to confirm the floor from which the man fell. A black cloth covered the hotel’s name sign, adding to the mystery. However, upon inspection, the police noticed the sixth-floor balcony door was open, directly above where the body was found.

Upon searching the sixth floor, which houses 16 rooms, no one were present. The rooms’ setup, featuring numerous computers, suggested prior usage, although they were recently cleared out. In room 1615, aligned with the fall location, a passport belonging to a 24 year old Chinese national, Liu Song, was discovered and kept as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

Chinese man joins 'Pattaya Flying Club' in latest tragic fall | News by Thaiger
Photos courtesy of MGR Online

Chinese man joins 'Pattaya Flying Club' in latest tragic fall | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Residents across from the hotel shared that the establishment regularly saw Chinese tourists coming and going, despite appearing closed. Observations included tourists entering and leaving individually, carrying backpacks.

During the police investigation, a suspicious Chinese man in a tank top and shorts attempted to evade officers. He was taken in for questioning at Pattaya Police Station. The man claimed to be a tourist and denied any involvement in the incident.

Latest Thailand News
Driver dozes off: 18-wheeler chaos clogs Chon Buri highway Pattaya News

Driver dozes off: 18-wheeler chaos clogs Chon Buri highway

2 minutes ago
Chinese man joins &#8216;Pattaya Flying Club&#8217; in latest tragic fall Pattaya News

Chinese man joins ‘Pattaya Flying Club’ in latest tragic fall

17 minutes ago
Gamblers flee in panic as Bangkok casino busted in dramatic raid Bangkok News

Gamblers flee in panic as Bangkok casino busted in dramatic raid

39 minutes ago
Bryde&#8217;s whales delight tourists at Bang saen Beach, Chon Buri Pattaya News

Bryde’s whales delight tourists at Bang saen Beach, Chon Buri

58 minutes ago
Thai US tax talks stall as Vietnam races ahead Business News

Thai US tax talks stall as Vietnam races ahead

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign Bangkok News

Thailand’s interior minister launches nationwide anti-drug campaign

3 hours ago
Foreign worker crackdown: 17 nabbed in Chon Buri street job sting Pattaya News

Foreign worker crackdown: 17 nabbed in Chon Buri street job sting

3 hours ago
Thaksin unfazed as court reviews hospital stay legality Bangkok News

Thaksin unfazed as court reviews hospital stay legality

4 hours ago
RTAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field Thailand News

RTAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field

4 hours ago
Thailand denies imminent artefact return to Cambodia Bangkok News

Thailand denies imminent artefact return to Cambodia

4 hours ago
Burmese duo busted after luxury handbag theft in Patong Phuket News

Burmese duo busted after luxury handbag theft in Patong

4 hours ago
Ranong drug bust: Fishermen caught in boat crackdown Thailand News

Ranong drug bust: Fishermen caught in boat crackdown

5 hours ago
Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand warned of continued heavy rain and flood

5 hours ago
Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute

21 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani police arrest 4 for violent assault on woman Thailand News

Ubon Ratchathani police arrest 4 for violent assault on woman

21 hours ago
Bangkok gibbon smuggling busted at India&#8217;s Chennai Airport Bangkok News

Bangkok gibbon smuggling busted at India’s Chennai Airport

22 hours ago
Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station Thailand News

Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station

22 hours ago
Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok News

Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

22 hours ago
Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push Thailand News

Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push

22 hours ago
App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded Thailand News

App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded

22 hours ago
Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine Thailand News

Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine

22 hours ago
Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized Phuket News

Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized

22 hours ago
Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam Thailand News

Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam

23 hours ago
River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods Thailand Weather Updates

River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods

23 hours ago
HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 5, 2025
110 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x