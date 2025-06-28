Chinese man nabbed over Thai entertainer’s fatal drug ordeal

Young woman found naked, ketamine and happy water nearby

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A Chinese national has been apprehended after allegedly coercing a young Thai entertainer into drug use, leading to her death in a hotel.

Duoyin Wu, who fled to Laos, surrendered under pressure from officials after being charged with drug-related offences.

At 3pm yesterday, June 27, Police Major General Nopasin Poolsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with Police Major General Thanantorn Rattanasithipak, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 4, announced the arrest of 37 year old Wu.

Wu faces charges including distribution of category 1 narcotics, specifically methamphetamine and ecstasy, distribution of category 2 narcotics (ketamine), and negligent actions resulting in death. The arrest followed pressure from the investigative team at Chok Chai Police Station.

Photo of Airada courtesy of DailyNews

The incident dates back to February 10, when investigators were informed of a young woman’s death at a hotel room in Soi Yothin Phatthana 3, Khlong Chan subdistrict, Bang Kapi district, Bangkok.

The deceased, identified as 22 year old entertainment worker Airada, known as Nong Ai, was found naked on the bed, with ketamine and happy water discovered at the scene. The investigation, led by Police Major General Poolsawat, utilised CCTV footage, revealing Airada’s engagement through a modelling agency to entertain Wu, a Chinese client. She was allegedly coerced into drug use, leading to her death, while Wu escaped.

Chok Chai investigators subsequently gathered evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Wu from the Criminal Court. On February 17, 18 year old Panita, or Alin, the modelling agent who arranged the job, was arrested and charged with facilitating prostitution. She was promptly remanded to the Criminal Court.

It was later discovered that Wu had fled to Laos, prompting continued surveillance and pressure until he returned to surrender at Chok Chai Police Station with legal representation, reported KhaoSod.

According to Police Colonel Pornthawee, Wu denied the charges during questioning, claiming that while drug use occurred, the deceased voluntarily consumed the substances without coercion. Wu has since been handed over to Chok Chai investigators for further legal proceedings.

