Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud

A Chinese national accused of fleecing Thai victims out of more than 1.5 million baht was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport while trying to flee the country.

The suspect, identified as 45 year old Wang Hao, was caught in the international departure hall yesterday, July 24, as he attempted to board an AirAsia flight to Kunming, China. The arrest was carried out by immigration officers at Don Mueang, using the Advanced Passenger Processing System (APPS) to flag the suspect in real time.

Police Major General Cheingron Rimpadee, commander of Immigration Bureau Division 2, reported the arrest to senior officers, including Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak, head of the Immigration Bureau, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Pantana Nuchanart, deputy commander. The operation was coordinated by Police Colonel Weerayos Karunyathorn and Pol. Col. Atisak Panya, along with a team from the Don Mueang Airport Immigration Checkpoint.

Wang Hao was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on November 28, 2023, for multiple offences, including theft, unauthorised use of electronic cards, and money laundering. Officers seized two mobile phones from him at the scene—a green Xiaomi 14 and a white Apple iPhone X.

The charges stem from a sophisticated scam involving the fraudulent use of the Thai government’s Tueng Ngern financial aid application. According to investigators, Wang posed as a Krung Thai Bank official and contacted victims via the LINE messaging app. He convinced them they were eligible for a government scheme offering 5,000 baht per month for two months.

Victims were persuaded to install a malicious application under the guise of registering for the aid. Instead, the app allowed unauthorised access to their bank accounts. A total of approximately 1.55 million baht was reportedly siphoned off, KhaoSod reported.

“Wang Hao was attempting to leave the country when we intercepted him,” said an immigration official involved in the operation. “This is a clear case of digital deception, and we are committed to preventing cybercriminals from escaping justice.”

Wang has been handed over to the Technology Crime Suppression Division 2 for further legal proceedings. Thai authorities are continuing to investigate the scam network and advise the public to be wary of similar schemes.