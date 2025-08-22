Phuket car dealer takes legal action after Chinese man mocks him in viral video

A Thai owner of a second-hand car dealership in Phuket is pursuing legal action against a Chinese influencer for posting a video in which he mocked him in Chinese.

The video gained traction among Thai netizens after it was reposted on the Facebook page ลุยจีน Luijeen on Wednesday, August 21. The page explained the situation and provided a translation of what the Chinese man had said.

According to the page, the influencer, who had been living in Phuket with his five year old daughter for about a year, recently moved back to Beijing. Before leaving his rented house in Phuket, he sold his pickup truck to the second-hand dealership.

The dealership’s owner, later identified as Jamnong Hnoonprom, collected the vehicle himself and took it for a test drive to determine a fair price. The Chinese man accompanied him during the drive.

Throughout the trip, the Chinese national secretly recorded a video in which he mocked Jamnong in Chinese. The page reported that he said, “I sold my car to this bastard. He looks like a caveman.”

Unaware of the insults, Jamnong, who does not speak Chinese, believed the influencer was speaking positively. He smiled and gave a thumbs-up to the camera while driving.

The video was later posted on Douyin, a Chinese social media platform, prompting Luijeen to urge Thai users of the app to report it. The page administrator advised against commenting on the clip, warning that this would only increase the video’s engagement.

The update also drew criticism from Chinese netizens, who disapproved of the man’s behaviour. Douyin subsequently removed the video from the platform.

Jamnong later thanked Luijeen in the comments section for translating the content, stating that he was gathering evidence and intended to pursue full legal action against the influencer.

The page further noted that the Chinese man and his daughter left Thailand yesterday, August 21. It remains unclear whether he intends to return.

A similar incident was reported in May when an Israeli woman faced backlash for her remarks about the “shoes-off” policy at a restaurant on Koh Pha Ngan, an island in Surat Thani. The woman refused to remove her shoes when asked, claiming: “My money builds your country.”

She later apologised to an online community, clarifying that the person who confronted her was not the restaurant owner but another customer. She also admitted she was aware of the rule but said she kept her shoes on due to foot pain.