China denies drone donation claims in border conflict

China has hit back at reports claiming it supplied drones to Cambodia amid ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, branding the allegations “completely false.”

In a firm statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, officials clarified that the viral photos allegedly showing Chinese drones gifted to Cambodia were taken during a flight demonstration back in January and had nothing to do with the current political situation.

The embassy said the images were from an event organised by the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), held in Cambodia early last year.

“After verification, it is found that the claim is false. The pictures used by the reports were taken during a flight demonstration event, which has no connection to the current situation.”

The statement comes in response to speculation that China had provided unmanned aerial vehicles to Cambodia to support border operations, fuelling concerns of foreign interference in a sensitive regional standoff.

China, however, insists it is taking a neutral stance in the matter. Since the outbreak of conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border, Beijing claimed it has actively worked behind the scenes to ease tensions—and has no intention of seeking political leverage, according to The Better and Thailand’s Chinese embassy Facebook page.

“China does not seek any selfish gains on the matter. We support ASEAN in facilitating a political settlement, and we stand ready to maintain close communication with Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia to help restore peace and stability.”

The embassy’s official Facebook page lit up with reactions. While some commenters praised China’s non-interventionist role, others remained sceptical.

“As I know, the Chinese government just gave money to Cambodia during the conflict,” wrote user Mac Sanchai. “Doing something in favour of one side is not an act of de-escalation.”

Another user, Plo O Nervana, commented, “I believe there aren’t any drones, but someone is trying to make it look like there are.”

Still, many remained supportive. “China and Thailand are family, remember that,” wrote Natha Malisorn.

Beijing has reiterated its commitment to regional peace through ASEAN-led initiatives, calling for calm, dialogue, and a swift return to stability in the region.