Chinese man busted for flaunting guns in Pattaya mansion

Police found ammo and BB guns hidden in the bedroom wardrobe

Pictures courtesy of บิ๊กเกรียน Facebook

A Chinese man’s craving for social media fame has landed him in hot water after he brazenly posed with firearms in a luxury Pattaya mansion, triggering a full-scale police raid.

Officers from the Tourist Police Division swooped on the high-end residence on Thepprasit Road early yesterday morning, July 8, armed with a court warrant.

The operation followed reports that 47 year old Chinese national Liu Feng had posted a profile picture proudly displaying multiple guns, sparking alarm online.

When police arrived at the two-storey house — worth a cool 10 million baht and sprawled across more than 200 square wah (800 sqm) of prime land — there was no answer at the doorbell.

The front gate, however, was left invitingly ajar. Officers entered and were met by Liu himself, who looked visibly stunned to see the uniformed contingent on his doorstep.

A search of the property uncovered 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a short-barrelled BB gun, and a long BB gun tucked away in a wardrobe in the Chinese man’s bedroom. Contrary to his flashy online persona, no real firearms were found on the premises.

During questioning, Liu insisted the weapons in his photos were never his to begin with.

“The real guns were borrowed from friends, and some belonged to a shooting range,” he said. “I only posed with them for fun.”

He further claimed an acquaintance had left the ammunition behind and denied any intent to cause panic.

Police weren’t entirely convinced by his casual justification. All items were seized as evidence, and Liu was taken into custody for further investigation, reported Bangkok Post.

Police reminded the public that posing with weapons, even replicas, can lead to serious consequences under Thai law, especially when such images circulate on social media and create public concern.

Liu now faces legal proceedings that could result in a fine or imprisonment, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Police said they would be contacting the shooting range and individuals identified in Liu’s photos to verify his account.

For now, the Chinese national remains in custody while officers work to piece together how a few “fun photos” escalated into a criminal case.

Chinese man busted for flaunting guns in Pattaya mansion

