Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth

A disabled drug dealer swallowed methamphetamine, known locally as Yaba, and crystal meth in an attempt to destroy evidence, causing him to lose consciousness during a sting operation in Chon Buri on Wednesday, August 27.

Officers from the Bang Lamung Administrative Office and the Volunteer Defence Corps launched the operation following information obtained from previously arrested dealers. The suspects told police that a 47 year old disabled man, identified as Ittisak and better known as Chang Huay Yai, was a leading dealer in the area.

An undercover officer posed as a drug user and ordered 50 grammes of crystal meth from Ittisak. The dealer agreed and arranged to meet the supposed buyer at his home.

As soon as the officer revealed his identity, Ittisak attempted to flee, despite having only one leg. He locked himself in the bathroom and tried to dispose of the drugs.

When police forced their way inside, Ittisak swallowed Yaba pills and crystal meth. The quantity consumed could not be confirmed. Officers reported that he collapsed unconscious on the bathroom floor, with Yaba tablets and crystal meth powder scattered across the ground and in the basin. He was rushed to hospital.

A search of the property uncovered 32.47 grammes of crystal meth and 920 Yaba pills. Ittisak is now in a stable condition but requires further treatment. Police said they will question him once he recovers, in hopes of identifying other suspects.

A similar case occurred in Nakhon Pathom province in June, when a man attempted to evade arrest at a police checkpoint on Rama II Road by swallowing 49 Yaba pills he was carrying. Officers tried to make him vomit for his safety and as part of legal procedures, but only a plastic bag containing the drugs was recovered.

The man initially insisted he had swallowed only two pills. However, he later suffered a seizure, collapsed, and began bleeding from his mouth and nose. He was taken to hospital but died shortly after.