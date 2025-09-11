Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush

A group of teenagers armed with knives and bats attacked two young men near a Pattaya housing estate at night, prompting a police investigation.

The attack happened at around 10.30pm yesterday, September 10, near Thepprasit Community Housing, when a group of seven to eight teenagers targeted 25 year old Bolt driver Suthat Suebsakul and his friend, 20 year old Supachok Kaewngam.

According to police, the victims reported that the teenagers arrived on multiple motorcycles, brandished weapons, and threatened them. Although the men managed to avoid injury, the attackers smashed Suthat’s motorbike and mobile phone before fleeing.

As they sped off, the group shouted chilling threats: “If I see you again, you’re done!”

Suthat told police he had only recently moved from Rayong to work as a Bolt driver in Pattaya. He explained that he was waiting for his girlfriend at the time of the assault.

Unbeknownst to him, the woman had previously been involved with one of the attackers. In the days leading up to the incident, Suthat noticed the ex-boyfriend circling his residence on a motorbike and glaring at him. He now believes the confrontation was sparked by jealousy.

“I’ve been in Pattaya only a short time. I didn’t know about my girlfriend’s past relationship.”

Suthat added that he had been dating her for just two days.

According to The Pattaya News, the victims filed a formal complaint with Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehrae, deputy inspector at Pattaya City Police Station. Officers quickly secured CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly shows the teenage gang members clearly.

Police confirmed they are now working to identify and track down the suspects to face legal action.

Locals expressed concern over the rise in youth gang activity in Pattaya, with violent clashes increasingly spilling into residential neighbourhoods. Community leaders have called on police to step up patrols and prevent further attacks.