Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush

CCTV footage helps police hunt suspects after violent street clash

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025
54 1 minute read
Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A group of teenagers armed with knives and bats attacked two young men near a Pattaya housing estate at night, prompting a police investigation.

The attack happened at around 10.30pm yesterday, September 10, near Thepprasit Community Housing, when a group of seven to eight teenagers targeted 25 year old Bolt driver Suthat Suebsakul and his friend, 20 year old Supachok Kaewngam.

According to police, the victims reported that the teenagers arrived on multiple motorcycles, brandished weapons, and threatened them. Although the men managed to avoid injury, the attackers smashed Suthat’s motorbike and mobile phone before fleeing.

As they sped off, the group shouted chilling threats: “If I see you again, you’re done!”

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | News by Thaiger

Suthat told police he had only recently moved from Rayong to work as a Bolt driver in Pattaya. He explained that he was waiting for his girlfriend at the time of the assault.

Unbeknownst to him, the woman had previously been involved with one of the attackers. In the days leading up to the incident, Suthat noticed the ex-boyfriend circling his residence on a motorbike and glaring at him. He now believes the confrontation was sparked by jealousy.

Related Articles

“I’ve been in Pattaya only a short time. I didn’t know about my girlfriend’s past relationship.”

Suthat added that he had been dating her for just two days.

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | News by Thaiger

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | News by Thaiger

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | News by Thaiger

According to The Pattaya News, the victims filed a formal complaint with Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehrae, deputy inspector at Pattaya City Police Station. Officers quickly secured CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly shows the teenage gang members clearly.

Police confirmed they are now working to identify and track down the suspects to face legal action.

Locals expressed concern over the rise in youth gang activity in Pattaya, with violent clashes increasingly spilling into residential neighbourhoods. Community leaders have called on police to step up patrols and prevent further attacks.

Latest Thailand News
Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen gang attacks Bolt driver in late-night Pattaya ambush

28 minutes ago
Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman

29 minutes ago
Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand lifts afternoon booze ban to boost restaurants

46 minutes ago
Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man caught masturbating in front of Thai woman in Phuket

1 hour ago
Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai serial burglar arrested behind 50 million baht theft cases nationwide

2 hours ago
Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Safari World shuts lion zone after deadly keeper mauling (video)

3 hours ago
Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops save stranded driver who ran out of petrol

3 hours ago
Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man reunited with lost bag after Phuket beach wave mishap

3 hours ago
British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist left bleeding after Pattaya bust-up with pal

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested after murdering neighbour over sexual harassment dispute

5 hours ago
1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds | Thaiger Thailand News

1 in 3 Thai teens exposed to online sexual content, study finds

5 hours ago
ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for &#8216;Heyday Playland&#8217; featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand | Thaiger Events

ICONSIAM welcomes Heyone for ‘Heyday Playland’ featuring largest art toy pop-up in Thailand

6 hours ago
Pattaya flat gutted after rice cooker triggers fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya flat gutted after rice cooker triggers fire

6 hours ago
Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk crashes and kills old woman in Buriram

6 hours ago
Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasted for weak laws as domestic violence surges

6 hours ago
Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ice factory ammonia leak brought under control

6 hours ago
Doctor suspects zookeeper&#8217;s lion death may be suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Doctor suspects zookeeper’s lion death may be suicide

7 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem looms with storms and floods in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem looms with storms and floods in Thailand

10 hours ago
Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector | Thaiger Business News

Grab backs Thai co-payment scheme to boost food sector

23 hours ago
Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman dies in Pattaya jet ski accident, husband survives

23 hours ago
Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with 4 phones arrested for filming woman in Lampang

23 hours ago
Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya to issue sea walker permits to protect marine life

24 hours ago
Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong cops swoop on dodgy kerbside parking setups

1 day ago
Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man apologises after woman filmed sitting on his lap on motorcycle trip

1 day ago
PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin reveals billions in assets, private jets and antiques

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.