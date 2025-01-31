Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
144 1 minute read
Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A ride-hailing driver in Pattaya was left bruised and battered after a group of drunken tourists attacked him for refusing to engage in conversation.

The shocking incident took place around 3am on Wednesday, January 29 in Soi Buakhao, South Pattaya, when 29 year old Suradet Khawlamai picked up five passengers from the Marina Pattaya South area.

Advertisements

The group included two foreign men, one Thai man, and two Thai women—with the foreign men appearing highly intoxicated.

Suradet, who drives for Bolt, remained silent as the passengers chatted among themselves. But things took a turn when the foreigners demanded he talk to them. When he didn’t respond, they accused him of being impolite and threatened to report him to the app.

Related Articles

The situation escalated quickly, with the passengers hurling insults and belittling his profession.

“People like you can only do a job like this,” one of them sneered.

Suradet, unable to hold back his frustration, snapped back with harsh language—which only enraged the group further.

Advertisements

The verbal altercation turned physical, with the tourists allegedly attacking Suradet inside his car and damaging his Toyota sedan. Suradet later said he was confused and angered by the attack, questioning why he was assaulted simply for keeping quiet. He urged the police to take serious action against the assailants.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station launched an investigation and summoned the tourists for questioning. The suspects admitted to the assault, blaming Suradet’s use of offensive language for their reaction.

Police have scheduled a mediation session today to resolve the dispute, but many online are calling for harsher action against the violent tourists, reported Pattaya Mail.

In similar news, a Thai woman took to a Facebook group to issue a warning and seek legal advice after her Bolt motorcycle rider watched porn videos throughout her journey. The 18 year old victim shared her story on the Facebook group คนขับ Bolt drivers Thailand มอเตอร์ไซค์ (เท่านั้น), which translates to Thailand Bolt Motorcycle Riders (Only).

Latest Thailand News
Thai senator&#8217;s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate Politics News

Thai senator’s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate

11 minutes ago
Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport Aviation News

Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport

24 minutes ago
Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump&#8217;s tariff turmoil Business News

Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

35 minutes ago
Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket Aviation News

Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket

46 minutes ago
Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand Crime News

Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand

56 minutes ago
Gem of a deal: Bangkok fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in trade Bangkok News

Gem of a deal: Bangkok fair set to sparkle with 3.5 billion baht in trade

1 hour ago
Thai woman fakes kidnapping and miscarriage for attention Central Thailand News

Thai woman fakes kidnapping and miscarriage for attention

1 hour ago
Snake and escape: Python slips past Trang officials in daring breakout Thailand News

Snake and escape: Python slips past Trang officials in daring breakout

2 hours ago
Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’ Crime News

Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’

2 hours ago
Reckless Thai rider&#8217;s wild trip lands him fine, suspended jail term Bangkok News

Reckless Thai rider’s wild trip lands him fine, suspended jail term

2 hours ago
Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video) Crime News

Thai man shot near penis in jealousy over karaoke bar girl (video)

2 hours ago
Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up Phuket News

Phuket booze ban begins as election showdown heats up

2 hours ago
Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa Crime News

Uzbek man nabbed at Phuket Airport for overstaying visa

4 hours ago
Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle Chiang Mai News

Fire fight: Minister braves flames to back Chiang Mai wildfire battle

4 hours ago
Drunk Thai woman crashes pickup into 11 parked vehicles in Pattaya Crime News

Drunk Thai woman crashes pickup into 11 parked vehicles in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thailand gears up for Chinese tourist surge amid charter flight push Bangkok News

Thailand gears up for Chinese tourist surge amid charter flight push

4 hours ago
Israeli man arrested for trying to exchange fake dollars in Pattaya Crime News

Israeli man arrested for trying to exchange fake dollars in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thai seafood exports to US unaffected by fishing gear concerns Business News

Thai seafood exports to US unaffected by fishing gear concerns

4 hours ago
Grim discovery: Elderly couple finds neighbour dead in Sisaket Crime News

Grim discovery: Elderly couple finds neighbour dead in Sisaket

5 hours ago
Investors to pump 40 billion baht into Pattaya&#8217;s tourism sector Business News

Investors to pump 40 billion baht into Pattaya’s tourism sector

5 hours ago
Five Thai hostages released after year-long ordeal in Gaza Thailand News

Five Thai hostages released after year-long ordeal in Gaza

5 hours ago
Thai lawyer Sittra charged in 111m baht fraud case Bangkok News

Thai lawyer Sittra charged in 111m baht fraud case

5 hours ago
Burning rubber: Blazing inferno engulfs Bangkok car plant Bangkok News

Burning rubber: Blazing inferno engulfs Bangkok car plant

6 hours ago
5 Frenchmen arrested for running police checkpoint in Phuket Crime News

5 Frenchmen arrested for running police checkpoint in Phuket

6 hours ago
Thailand to modernise railway with 184 new diesel railcars by 2030 Thailand News

Thailand to modernise railway with 184 new diesel railcars by 2030

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
144 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport

Taking the piss: Tourist pees at Phuket Airport

24 minutes ago
Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump&#8217;s tariff turmoil

Gold prices soar to record heights amid Trump’s tariff turmoil

35 minutes ago
Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket

Thai airline flight makes emergency landing in Phuket

46 minutes ago
Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand

Disgraced monk shakes foundations of Buddhist faith in Thailand

56 minutes ago