Drunken tourists attack Bolt driver in Pattaya over ‘silent treatment’

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A ride-hailing driver in Pattaya was left bruised and battered after a group of drunken tourists attacked him for refusing to engage in conversation.

The shocking incident took place around 3am on Wednesday, January 29 in Soi Buakhao, South Pattaya, when 29 year old Suradet Khawlamai picked up five passengers from the Marina Pattaya South area.

Advertisements

The group included two foreign men, one Thai man, and two Thai women—with the foreign men appearing highly intoxicated.

Suradet, who drives for Bolt, remained silent as the passengers chatted among themselves. But things took a turn when the foreigners demanded he talk to them. When he didn’t respond, they accused him of being impolite and threatened to report him to the app.

The situation escalated quickly, with the passengers hurling insults and belittling his profession.

“People like you can only do a job like this,” one of them sneered.

Suradet, unable to hold back his frustration, snapped back with harsh language—which only enraged the group further.

Advertisements

The verbal altercation turned physical, with the tourists allegedly attacking Suradet inside his car and damaging his Toyota sedan. Suradet later said he was confused and angered by the attack, questioning why he was assaulted simply for keeping quiet. He urged the police to take serious action against the assailants.

Officers from Pattaya City Police Station launched an investigation and summoned the tourists for questioning. The suspects admitted to the assault, blaming Suradet’s use of offensive language for their reaction.

Police have scheduled a mediation session today to resolve the dispute, but many online are calling for harsher action against the violent tourists, reported Pattaya Mail.

In similar news, a Thai woman took to a Facebook group to issue a warning and seek legal advice after her Bolt motorcycle rider watched porn videos throughout her journey. The 18 year old victim shared her story on the Facebook group คนขับ Bolt drivers Thailand มอเตอร์ไซค์ (เท่านั้น), which translates to Thailand Bolt Motorcycle Riders (Only).