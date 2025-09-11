Bangkok bar security guard accused of sexually assaulting drunk woman

A Thai woman accused a security guard at an entertainment venue in Bangkok of sexually assaulting her while she was intoxicated on Monday, September 8.

The victim visited a police station yesterday afternoon, September 10, to file a complaint against the guard. The incident reportedly took place at a venue in the Dao Khanong, Thon Buri district.

According to her account, she went to the venue with two older friends. She admitted that she was heavily intoxicated and collapsed in the bathroom, hitting her head on the toilet. Two security guards came to assist her.

The guards took her out of the venue in a wheelchair, intending to take her to the hospital for a medical check-up. Her friends initially stayed with her outside, but later disappeared, leaving her alone with the two guards.

The woman said she was then taken to a sedan parked outside the venue. One guard carried her into the back seat while the other drove. She alleged that, while travelling, the guard who sat beside her groped her private parts, which she was unable to resist in her intoxicated state.

When she regained consciousness, she asked to be taken to her home in Soi Taksin, which the guards agreed to do. She claimed that no further assault took place beyond the groping.

Police told Channel 7 that they would contact the venue’s owner to ensure the accused guard and his colleague present themselves for questioning. So far, the two men have not appeared at the police station, and no charges have been laid.

Similarly, in January, a guard at a market in Rayong was accused of sexually assaulting a three year old girl in his car.

In another case, a guard at a school in the Don Mueang area of Bangkok allegedly raped a 12 year old girl in a bathroom. The school director reportedly urged the girl to accept 5,000 baht in compensation and drop the complaint, forcing her to seek help from a non-profit organisation.

In April, a woman in Udon Thani accused a railway station guard of attempting to sexually assault her in a bathroom. She alleged that he tried to hug her and touch her inappropriately, but she managed to escape. The guard denied the accusation.